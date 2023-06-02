Host of family friendly and music events for June Bank Holiday 2023

There will be family fun for everyone on West Street, Drogheda this bank holiday weekend.

One of the award winning Drawda murals - The Morrígan on Patrick St by This Is Friz, an artist currently based in Bangor, Co. Down.

See history come to life this weekend at the Battle of the Boyne site in Oldbridge.

Plan your family June Bank Holiday weekend with a host of events taking place for people of all ages.

Make your way to West Street, Drogheda this Saturday, 3rd June, for a Family Fun Day.

There’ll be lots of excitement and entertainment outside St. Peter’s Church for the whole family to enjoy!

Watch out for their loveable bunny friends and some extra special guests from your favourite movies and books!

Also on Saturday from 10am to 5pm, pop along to Scotch Hall shopping centre where Drogheda's very own artisan food and craft market takes place, as always, on the 1st Saturday of every month. Over 30 local homemade, homegrown and handcrafted stalls, plus entertainment & workshops.

The launch of Drogheda Pride will take place on the day, and you can find out all the exciting events taking place for that too.

And if that wasn’t enough, you can also find out details of the forthcoming Boyne 5k, as that is officially launched too.

Also on Saturday, why not join in on one of the Drogheda Urban Art Trail Tours – Embracing our mythological past.

A series of six outdoor murals throughout the town focusing on key figures and moments from Ireland’s mythological past, complemented with an audio tour available via your smartphone.

On the Day: Meet at Droichead Arts Centre, Stockwell Street at 11.50am, pick up your mural map, and meet tour guides: Actress/writer - Grainne Rafferty, and Mythologist, Anthony Murphy. Then, take a stroll throughout Drogheda and listen to the mythological stories behind the murals!

Cost: 10 per person - Limited Availability, advance booking essential.

Murals

Étaín, the heroine of Tochmarc Étaíne, one of the oldest and richest stories of our Mythological Cycle on Meat Market Lane is by Nina Valkhoff, a painter/muralist from Rotterdam.

Fionn MacCumhaill and the Salmon of Knowledge by artist Ciarán Dunlevy, from Drogheda on the Fitzwilliam Court building in Dyer St.

Boann, Godess of the Boyne by Lula Goce (Spain), at Abbey Lane.

Dagda, the leader of the Tuatha Dé Danann has taken pride of place on Laurence St and is by Muralist/Painter Russ, from France.

Amergin by AERO, also from France the story of Ireland’s famous bard, poet and judge of the Milesians. This mural can be seen at Drogheda Port beside Goodwood Fuels.

Saturday June 3rd – Sunday 4th.

The Boyne Valley Folk and Trad Festival takes place at McHugh’s Venue.

Swords of Light - Tribute to Horslips described by Barry Devlin as "The Horslips Tribute Band of the Future" Appearing Live on Saturday 3rd June as part of the "Boyne Trad and Folk Fest" hosted at McHughs Venue, Drogheda on 3rd/4th June. Support from Niamh Parsons and Séan Mathews. Doors 8 pm Tickets €12.50 or €20 for weekend ticket. Full details on https://ticketstop.ie/

Sunday, 4th June

Motor enthusiasts are invited to go along to Cars and Coffee North East between 9.am and 12.30pm at the DKIT car park in Dundalk (Entrance via the Crowne Plaza Hotel) to see some impressive vintage and super cars.

Step back in time to the 17th Century and explore the lives of the Musketeer, the Barber Surgeon and the Gunnery Officers - 11am to 4pm in the Oldbridge, Visitor centre, Drogheda. A costumed Musketeer's guided tour of the battlefield starts at 2pm.

Take in the beautiful scenery of the Cooley mountains and raise funds for a good cause at the annual Lumpers Tain Trek in aid of Cystic Fibrosis. Registration for the walk from 11.30am and the hike gets underway at 12pm. There will be a BBQ and music from 3pm

Monday, 5th June - 17th Century military and social history continues in the Visitor Centre with the Musketeer and Barber Surgeon, and Recruiting Officer’s demonstrations. At 2pm, there’s a costumed Musketeer's guided tour of the battlefield.

Monday, 5th June enjoy a day at the beach in Blackrock when the popular seaside village hosts its annual raft race.

The fun gets underway at 11.30am with the local busking competition while Dundalk Brass Band will be playing at the sundial at 12noon.

There will be lots of fun for all on the beach throughout the afternoon with a sand castle competition, tug-o-war and volleyball.

The hotly contested raft race takes place at 1pm and there will also be a display by search and rescue services.