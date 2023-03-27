Historic His Majesty’s Cup race to be re-launched at Bellewstown

His Majesty’s Cup race will be reinstated this year on Saturday April 1st.

Jack Gogarty, Chairman Bellewstown Racecourse, in the middle- Elin Burns , Deputy British Ambassador and on the right, Dermot Furey – Manging Partner of race sponsor – Gartlan Furey , solicitors.

The British Embassy in Ireland and Bellewstown Racecourse are pleased to announce that His Majesty’s Cup race will be reinstated this year on Saturday, April 1.

This race stems back from March 1800 when George Tandy, former Lord Mayor of Drogheda, headed a successful delegation to petition the Duke of Richmond for an annual subscription of 100 guineas towards the race, leading to the creation of the annual King’s/Majesty’s Cup. This race continued its proud tradition until 1980 when it was temporarily discontinued.

Speaking at the re-launch of His Majesty's Cup race, Bellewstown racecourse chairman Jack Gogarty stated that the racecourse is very proud of its long and enduring association with His Majesty’s Cup race.

“I would like to acknowledge Bellewstown Racecourse’s appreciation in working with the British Embassy in reinstating this race, highlighting the close relationship between horse racing and the monarchy,” said Jack. “The race will be part of a great day’s racing at Bellewstown and will be warmly welcomed by the many British and Irish race goers who attend race meetings annually. We are delighted that the race coincides with the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement”.

The British Ambassador to Ireland, Paul Johnston added his voice to the chorus of welcome.

"The reinstatement of His Majesty’s Cup race highlights another example of the deep and enduring UK-Ireland connections in horse racing. Our peoples have a shared passion for horses and racing, highlighted by Her Late Majesty The Queen’s Visit to the National Stud in 2011, and, most recently, the visit last year by the Duchess of Cornwall (now Queen Consort) to Henry de Bromhead’s stables in 2022, where she met Rachael Blackmore, a regular jockey on the Bellewstown course,” said Ambassador Johnson. “It is fantastic to see His Majesty’s Cup being run again for the first time in over 40 years, especially just a few weeks before The King’s Coronation and as we approach Bellewstown Racecourse’s 300th anniversary in 2026.”

Together, the UK and Ireland employ 100,000 people in the horse racing sector. In the UK, the economic value of the equestrian sector is worth £5 billion, while the Irish Sport Horse Industry contributes an estimated €816 million to the Irish economy each year.

Both the British Embassy and Bellewstown Racecourse are extremely grateful to Gartlan Furey LLP who have kindly sponsored the race.

“We are delighted to be associated with such a special race, especially at this important time for building relationships between the people of Ireland and the United Kingdom,” commented Dermot Furey, Managing Partner of Gartlan Furey. “As a local person born in Laytown it is extra special for our firm to play a part in the relaunch of this historic race in Bellewstown where I went racing many times in my youth.”

Tickets can be purchased on the Bellewstown Races website.