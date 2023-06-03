Help sought to locate missing woman (20) last seen in Bettystown

Twenty-year-old Albina Hovrii was last seen in Bettystown on Tuesday, May 30

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a young woman last seen in a Meath village a number of days ago.

Twenty-year-old Albina Hovrii was last seen in Bettystown on Tuesday last, May 30.

Albina is described as being approximately 5 foot 4 inches in height with a slim build, long black hair and dark brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Albina’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda station on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.