Heartbroken Meath family raises €48,000 to repatriate tragic Evan (25) from United States

Evan Reynolds died in a fall weeks after moving to Dallas, Texas

The heartbroken family and friends of 25-year-old Evan Reynolds have now raised over €48,000, which is needed to repatriate the young man, who died in Dallas, Texas on Friday September 1st.

He is believed to have died after suffering a fall just weeks after his move to the United States.

His cousin Jordan O’Donnell and his best friend Patrick started the GoFundMe page to raise the money to allow the young man's body to be brought back home to his community in Mornington, Meath.

"Despite his tender 25 year old age, Evan accomplished so so much and was recognised by all as a determined, charismatic and kind-hearted individual,” explained Jordan on the Go Fund Me page.

"As you may understand, this is a devastating time for Evan's family, so we have decided to create this fundraiser to help with the financial burden of this ordeal. The donations raised will help fund the repatriation service which will allow Evan to be brought back home to his family and community here in Mornington. We urge you to please donate whatever you can to allow Evan to get back home as soon as possible.

"Evan's passing is felt with a heavy heart by all who knew him. Everyone from his teammates in Donacarney Celtic Football Club, his classmates in Colaiste na hInse, his fellow students in DKIT, his colleagues in Hedgeserv, his family and his friends will cherish every moment they shared with him. His determination and individuality gave us a unique person who succeeded in all aspects of life. He was an inspiration to many and a voice of reason to all. He will be remembered by everyone who was blessed to know him."

A keen footballer, Evan had played for Meath team Donacarney Celtic FC which also posted its own tribute to Evan on social media.

"It is with a heavy heart we pass on the news that Evan Reynolds tragically passed away in Dallas, Texas on the 1 September at the tender age of 25. Evan played for Donacarney Celtic at under age level and had recently returned for a spell with the senior team.

"We would like to extend our deepest sympathy to SarahJane, Bernard, his brother Dara (who plays in our U15 team) and the extended family during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all as you navigate through this difficult period of loss and grief.

"In times like these, the bonds we share as a football family become even more evident. As we look at different ways to support Evans family, we also want to highlight a GoFundme page that has been created to help with his repatriation to Ireland.”

Prayers were said for Evan, who is survived by his parents Sarah Jane and Bernard and his brother Dara, in Mornington church over the weekend.

In the latest update, Jordan and Patrick wrote: "Please don't stop the donations! Inevitably, there will be other expenses outside the repatriation costs, so let's try our very best to raise an incredible €50,000."

You can visit the GoFundMe page on https://www.gofundme.com/f/evan-reynolds