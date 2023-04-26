Head Back to the 80s with St Mary’s Diocesan TY this weekend

The lads of St Mary's TY are presenting 'Back to the 80's' on Thursday April 27th and Friday 28th at 7:30pm in the school gym.

If you're an avid follower of the 'Humans of St Mary's Diocesan' Facebook page then you will be very familiar with our Transition Year Programme and its focus on giving back to the community.

Whether it be volunteering in the Augustinian, teaching the lads from ABACAS woodwork, collecting for charities, visiting local nursing homes or raising awareness and funds through school initiatives, the community of Drogheda is always at the forefront of our thinking. Teenagers, and boys in particular, get a bad rep at times and here in St Mary's Diocesan we want to showcase our fantastic students for the amazingly fantastic, empathetic and kind young men they are. You'd see it daily on our school page,Humans of St Mary's Diocesan School.

For the last six months, the TYs along with Ms Barnwall, Ms Morgan, Ms Strutt and Ms O'Sullivan have been busy stepping completely outside of their comfort zones while organising the first musical to be hosted in St Mary's in a very long time.

These amazing young men have taken on the challenge of rehearsals, dancing, singing and as Open Night of 'Back to the 80's' approaches we'd love to see them perform to a packed gym. All of their hard work and dedication deserves recognition and you can help us get that by helping us put bums on seats for both nights Thursday 27th and Friday 28th at 7:30pm in the school gym.

"We're asking the community of Drogheda to come and be a part of what is going to be a fantastic night. Come and watch these talented young men at their debut. Bring your family, bring your friends, and make a night of it as you take a trip down memory lane to a live band playing the best tunes from the 80's,” said a teacher. “We'd love to see you there, and if you can't make it how about you buy a ticket anyway to show your support, or help us out by sharing their Facebook posts about it to help to promote it”.

You can purchase tickets from the link below.

https://www.ticketsource.eu/st-marys-diocesan-school/e-ppmjvy