Harry Styles introduces a whole new generation to iconic Slane Castle

80,000 fans flocked to the iconic Meath venue for the first concert at the site since Metallica played in 2019. The former One Direction member brought his ‘Love on Tour’ show to the Boyne Valley, and his fans soaked up every minute of his energetic performance.

Supported by acts such as Wet Leg and Inhaler, the gig saw a new generation being introduced to Slane concerts according to Lord Henry Mountcharles who spoke before the gig. Making a brief appearance following a recent hospital stay, Henry said he was looking forward to the day ahead. His son Alex Conyngham shared a drink and a chat with members of the media in the castle’s drawing room. Alex regaled those present with funny stories of previous Slane concerts, from Mick Jagger taking and crashing young Alex’s toy tractor to having a blazing argument with Madonna’s manager who wanted to ride a horse around the concert field, bringing a complete halt to the building of the stage. All ended well and Madonna’s Texan manager and Alex shared a bottle of whiskey at the after party that night.

When asked about who he’d love to see play Slane in the future Alex said he’d have Oasis back in a heartbeat if they ever reform. ACDC would also be on his wish list.

The Slane Whiskey distillery was a hive of activity from early morning as early visitors to the concert gathered for some VIP treatment. The atmosphere continued to build all day as concert goers from all over Ireland and beyond made their way to the picturesque Meath village. U2’s Bono and his wife Ali Hewson watched on from the castle as their son Elijah played with his band Inhaler.

A brief spell of rain in the afternoon didn’t dampen spirits and as if the Gods were on Harry’s team, the clouds parted and blue skies were visible on the southern side of the Boyne as Harry and his band were due on stage.

Opening up with ‘Daydreaming’ from his ‘Harry’s House’ album, the 29-year-old English performer thrilled the mostly young audience, many of whom had arrived hours ahead of the show to get a prime viewing location. Pink cowboy hats and feather boas were the fashion accessories of choice among Harry’s fans on the day.

As the night became warmer Harry turned up the temperature in the second half of the show by playing all his big hits. ‘Late Night Talking’, ‘Watermelon Sugar High’ and ‘As It Was’ had the crowd bouncing and singing along.

Signing off with another cupla focal, Harry said ‘Slan leat, agus go n’éirí an bothar leat’, all perfectly pronounced, perhaps former bandmate Niall Horan has been giving him some lessons.

The road did indeed rise to meet the concert goers as they climbed the hill to exit the venue and make their way back to the thousands of cars and busses waiting to take everyone to the four corners of Ireland. Over all it was a brilliant performance from Harry and a superb event from everyone in Slane. Here’s looking forward to Slane ’24.