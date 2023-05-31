Green Flags to be proudly raised soon at three local Meath schools

Colaiste na hInse, Franciscan College Gormanston and St Patricks NS Slane are three of 27 Meath schools who received their Green Flags at an awards ceremony in City North Hotel on Wednesday May 24th.

The schools all received their Green Flags for their extensive work on the Green Schools Initiative over a range of themes – Litter and Waste, Water, Travel, Biodiversity and ‘Global Citizenship – Litter & Waste, Energy, Marine and Travel’.

Ceremonies to raise the flags will take place over the next few weeks and the flags are valid for two years.

Green Schools is an immersive seven-step action programme tacking an environmental theme over a two-year period. On completion of the steps schools can apply for a Green Flag which will be valid for two years. The school then move onto the next theme whilst maintaining the work completed in their previous project.

‘Green Schools is a difficult but rewarding programme’ commented Joanne Scott, An Taisce Green Schools Manager, ‘and it is really encouraging to see the high level of involvement and commitment from teachers, students, caretakers and principals in Meath year on year’.

The Green School Programme is operated by 15 million students in 70 countries. 85% of Irish Schools are currently or have participated in the initiative making Ireland one of the most successful Green Schools Project in the world.