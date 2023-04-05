Great buzz in Drogheda as Lourdes Recreation Centre gets a new lease of life

A constant stream of visitors all day on Wednesday, April 5, either saw the neat and welcoming facility for the first time, or had wonderful memories of former glories raised once more.
Mayor of Drogheda Michelle Hall was on hand to re-launch the centre, which is now under the auspices of the Drogheda Implementation Board and Louth Meath Education and Training Board (LMETB) where grant funding has been supplied to improve the facilities.
"Thank you to everyone who came to our community morning in the Lourdes Community & Recreation Centre (Boys Club) in Yellowbatter last Wednesday. It was brilliant to see a bit of buzz and life in the building again,” said co-ordinator Grainne Berrill.
“Special thanks to Eustace School of Irish Dance, Drogheda Red Cross Branch and the Pearse Park/Yellowbatter Bowls Club for putting on demos on the day”.
The building is currently available for community groups to hire – email lcr@lmetb.ie to see what slots are available.