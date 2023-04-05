Great buzz in Drogheda as Lourdes Recreation Centre gets a new lease of life

The Lourdes Recreation Centre, Yellowbatter looking great during the open day.

Cathriona Culligan of Boomerang Cafe with Mayor Michelle Hall at the LRC open day.

Girls from the Eustace School of Irish Dancing - Laoise Carr, Abby Rock, Emily Connolly Fanning, Emily Shevlin and Aoife Rooney.

At the open day in the Lourdes Recreation Centre, Yellowbatter were local Red Cross Volunteers Ronald Flood, Gavin Duffy, Hazel O’Donoghue, Annette Fitzpatrick, Stephen O’Donoghue and Krists Kadaks.

at the open day in the Lourdes Recreation Centre, Yellowbatter were Cllr. James Byrne, Garda Lauren Mulholland, Huberty Murphy of Drogheda United, Deirdre Carmody of LMETB, Mayor Michelle Hall, Paddy McQuillan, Garda Odhran Loughran and Grainne Berrill of the Drogheda Implementation Board.

Craig Hanratty with his Mam, Kayleigh Fitzpatrick, at the LRC open day.

For decades, the Lourdes Recreation Centre was the beating heart of the community in Yellowbatter and beyond, hosting scores of local groups for Drogheda people of all ages.

In recent years, the centre fell out of usage, due to the challenges of COVID, where the voluntary committee was no longer in a position to continue and the building had been closed since 2020.

But if last week’s open day is anything to go by, it will be a hive of activity during the summer months, and long into the future.

at the open day in the Lourdes Recreation Centre, Yellowbatter were Cllr. James Byrne, Garda Lauren Mulholland, Huberty Murphy of Drogheda United, Deirdre Carmody of LMETB, Mayor Michelle Hall, Paddy McQuillan, Garda Odhran Loughran and Grainne Berrill of the Drogheda Implementation Board.

A constant stream of visitors all day on Wednesday, April 5, either saw the neat and welcoming facility for the first time, or had wonderful memories of former glories raised once more.

At the open day in the Lourdes Recreation Centre, Yellowbatter were local Red Cross Volunteers Ronald Flood, Gavin Duffy, Hazel O’Donoghue, Annette Fitzpatrick, Stephen O’Donoghue and Krists Kadaks.

Mayor of Drogheda Michelle Hall was on hand to re-launch the centre, which is now under the auspices of the Drogheda Implementation Board and Louth Meath Education and Training Board (LMETB) where grant funding has been supplied to improve the facilities.

Girls from the Eustace School of Irish Dancing - Laoise Carr, Abby Rock, Emily Connolly Fanning, Emily Shevlin and Aoife Rooney.

"Thank you to everyone who came to our community morning in the Lourdes Community & Recreation Centre (Boys Club) in Yellowbatter last Wednesday. It was brilliant to see a bit of buzz and life in the building again,” said co-ordinator Grainne Berrill.

Drogheda Youthreach representatives at the open day.

“Special thanks to Eustace School of Irish Dance, Drogheda Red Cross Branch and the Pearse Park/Yellowbatter Bowls Club for putting on demos on the day”.

Cathriona Culligan of Boomerang Cafe with Mayor Michelle Hall at the LRC open day.

The building is currently available for community groups to hire – email lcr@lmetb.ie to see what slots are available.