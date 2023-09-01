Gormanston College granted permission for large new building

Meath school will see new 37-classroom extension

The go-ahead has been given for a new school building at Gormanston College after an appeal against the decision of Meath County Council to grant permission was rejected by An Bord Pleanála.

The Board of Management of the Franciscan College had applied for the construction of a two-storey, 37-classroom building with a total floor area of 10,753sqm, on the opposite side of the road to Gormanston College and Gormanston Castle.

Included in the building is a general-purpose hall, a multi-use hall, a special needs unit, library, staff rooms and photovoltaic roof panels.

The development also provides for 3 grass sports pitches, 5 hard surface ball courts, outdoor seating and breakout areas, a sensory garden, a tech yard, and all associated hard and soft landscaping, as well as 96 car parking spaces, among them 5 disabled spaces and 10 electric vehicle charge points and 360 cycle parking spaces.

The school said that the existing school building was no longer fit for purpose.

Meath County Council granted permission subject to 14 conditions, one of which was that prior to the school opening the applicant shall upgrade Gormanston Road along the full roadside boundary of the site, including its junction with the L1616 Flemington Road, to facilitate the proposed development.

Jill Brangan, a Gormanston resident, appealed the local authority’s decision to An Bord Pleanála.

The grounds of her appeal included that the subject site comprises football pitches that are historically linked to the school grounds and have been used by the public.

‘It is not in the best interest of the school to lose access to existing sports facilities, including the swimming pool, sports complex, running track, handball courts and football pitches, located within the existing school grounds.

‘If the existing school requires upgrading this should be supported by the council.’

Ms Brangan also submitted that the new building would have a negative impact on the visual amenities for local residents and raised concerns regarding the loss of trees and that the existing school building ‘would be permanently used to house refugees, which would double the population of Gormanston.’

A response to the appeal by the applicant included that the subject site is zoned for community uses and the policies of the development plan support the expansion of schools and the use of school facilities for out of hours use by the wider community.

‘The proposed development is to facilitate the expansion of the Franciscan College to have a student population of 1,000. The expansion is required to meet future demand. The school has been earmarked for redevelopment and expansion for a number of years.

‘The existing grounds and buildings require significant redevelopment and refurbishment to meet the Department of Education’s technical guidance standards to accommodate a school of 1,000 students.

‘The redevelopment and refurbishment of the existing school is complicated by the fact that Gormanston Castle is a protected structure.

‘The subject site, while located within the overall campus does not have any restrictions and would not impact on the existing built heritage.

‘The school does not own the site of the existing school. It has been a long-term tenant. The conservation and built heritage on the site is the responsibility of the owners and not within the control of the applicant.’

The response continued that the planning application coincided with the transfer of ownership of the school’s proposed new site from the Franciscan Province of Ireland to the Educena Foundation, in anticipation of a new school becoming established.

‘The site layout has been designed to preserve the vast majority of healthy trees and hedgerows.

‘It is part of a bundle of 6 schools across Leinster known as the Devolved School Building Programme 2 – Project Boyne. The National Treasury Management Agency has allocated funding.

‘Preliminary surveys and assessments of the site were carried out in 2021, which pre-dates the invasion of Ukraine. This matter is of no relevance to the assessment of the development.

‘There is no evidence that the existing school is suitable for continued use as a school. The existing building is no longer fit for purpose.’

An inspector from An Bord Pleanála recommended that conditional permission be granted.

The Board decided to grant permission, generally in accordance with the inspector’s recommendation.

It was considered that subject to compliance with 22 conditions, ‘the proposed development would be acceptable and would not seriously injure the residential or visual amenities of the area or of property in the vicinity, would be acceptable in terms of built heritage and traffic safety and convenience.

‘The proposed development would, therefore, be in accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.’

One of the conditions is that prior to commencement of development the applicant shall submit for the written agreement of the planning authority a detailed design to signalise the junction of Gormanston Road / Flemington Road / Martins Road and to upgrade works along the site’s boundary with Gormanston Road, including road widths, footpaths, grass verges, cycleways, street lighting, drainage, line markings, boundary treatments and traffic control measures.