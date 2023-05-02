Good start to €6m Moneymore Hub plans with €80,000 grant

There has been a broad welcome that preparatory work on the proposed Community Hub in Moneymore can not progress after €80,000 has been secured.

The establishment of a Community Hub on the northside of Drogheda, in the Moneymore Townland, to provide a wide array of community services to the area was a key recommendation of the Geiran scoping report.

“The Drogheda Report and Implementation Plan clearly identify the need for a Community Hub on the Northside of Drogheda to house existing community services in the area and to facilitate the delivery of a wider array of community services, provided by statutory as well as community and voluntary agencies to an area of Drogheda that is growing in population,” said Michael Keogh, Chair of the Drogheda Implementation Board. “This funding from the Department of Rural and Community Development shows the government’s ongoing commitment to Drogheda and to the delivery of the actions in the Drogheda Report Implementation Plan. It is also a result of the hard work put in by a number of community organisations in the area, known as the Moneymore Consortium. The project has received significant support from elected representatives, particularly Fergus O’Dowd, TD. We extend our congratulations to all and our thanks to Minister Heather Humphreys for her support.”

Deputy O’Dowd said he is ‘absolutely thrilled for the Moneymore Consortium who have worked so hard to progress this vital project’.

“It is very heartening to see the Minister acting so quickly in not only offering support to the consortium but also securing the monies which will now be delivered to the Drogheda Implementation Board,” said the Deputy. “I’ve spoken with Valerie in the consortium to confirm the news and to also reiterate my support for the project which aims to provide a much needed one stop community hub in the heart of Moneymore.

“I again would like to thank all of the members of the Consortium and the Drogheda Implementation Board for the Trojan efforts in advancing the plans.

Louth County Council has provided a greenfield site adjacent to DIFE and Moneymore estate – to the rear of the childcare centre - and the project would cost in the region of €6m to complete.

The proposal is for an architecturally purpose-built centre, which could house three current services – Connect Family Resource Centre (CFRC), Foroige CABLE Project, and the creche and after school club – as well as other vital community facilities, to serve Moneymore, Liscorrie, Laurence Park and all of North Drogheda and South Louth.

The progression of a Community Hub in the Moneymore area is a key action in the Drogheda Report Implementation Plan and the two-storey building will have bright open rooms, a gym and a garden.

“The next step is for the consortium to progress their planning application and if successful the work will then start to secure large scale funding to build the hub, which will benefit not just the Moneymore area but the entire town of Drogheda,” added O’Dowd.