Gay Louth couple assaulted by teenage gang describe homophobic attack – ‘They threatened to kill us’

Couple attacked with rocks called ‘fa**ot bastards, paedophiles

Both men were punched around the head and face, as well as kicked in the atteck, whilst homophobic insults were also thrown.

The couple is determined these troubles teens will not spoil their overall view of Drogheda.

The gay couple subjected to a terrifying attack by Drogheda teenagers say they would like to see community resources for these disaffected youths instead of jail.

Ivan Miandini and his husband were walking their dog near the bus depot at around 8pm on Saturday, when they were verbally abused by a group of young males, with homophobic and xenophobic slurs hurled at them, using vile insults, and even targeting their dog.

“They threatened to kill us, rape our dog and told us to go back to our own countries, and it really was very frightening,” says Ivan. “Then later when we were walking up Watery Hill steps, we had large rocks thrown at us, and one of them punched me and my husband in the side of the head, knocking my phone out of my hand twice.

“They called us fa**ot bastards and even paedophiles and told us they were going to chase us off the island.”

The Drogheda Independent has seen video footage of the vicious assault – mainly carried out by one ringleader – which has left the couple traumatised but remarkably gracious in their attitude towards their assailants.

They are lobbying local and national politicians in Drogheda to address the rise in violence in the town.

“We moved from Dublin and love living in Drogheda, so don’t want to label the town homophobic, especially in Pride month, but these kinds of attacks are unacceptable, and if these young people aren’t educated, they will grow up to carry out worse assaults,” says Ivan. “We have been contacting local councillors, and also TDs, and we have a proposal for a project for the youth, which shouldn't cost too much money.”

Ivan says lives fall through the cracks, leaving a forgotten generation.

"If they're left to their own devices or they’re coming from very bad situations, then this can happen, but I don’t necessarily think they're bad inherently,” he adds. “But I think for some of them at least, there must be an option to focus their energy or to give them options to educate them on certain things as well”.

The gardai are aware of the incident, but the couple is not taking action as yet.

“We’re hoping that all the vile things he was saying, especially that one guy, is something he picked up and doesn't fully understand, and it's something that really doesn't live within him,” says Ivan. “Hopefully it doesn't take root, because that kind of hate can only grow.

“I don't think the solution here is just to throw the book at them with a criminal prosecution, and I want to go to the community first to see what their problems are.”