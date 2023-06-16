Gary Murphy looking forward to teeing it up at Irish Legends event at Seapoint Golf Club

The Irish Legends in Seapoint Golf Club will be a home match of sorts for Gary Murphy who lives in Baltray.

The former European Tour golfer will be amongst the professionals teeing it up over the three days at the Louth links, June 22-24, a course where he still holds the record, a 64.

“It’s a course that I know very well, having played it many, many times”, he explains, adding that brings about it’s own pressures, something he will have to micro-manage over the three days.

Having just reached his milestone 50th birthday, thus allowing to him to tee it up on the Legends Tour where he made a good debut in Austria, finishing seventh, listeners to the Golf Weekly podcast on which he is a regular contributor will know he got a quick refresh before that event with his long-time coach, Dave Carroll, otherwise known as ‘Skippy’ the club professional in Seapoint Golf Club.

The Legends arrival in Seapoint will be a tough test for the pros and celebrities who will play, with club members attesting to the penal rough which the Tour have allowed thicken. .

“I haven’t played it that recently, I’ve been out walking my dog on the beach instead, but they seem to have set up quite tough, but on paper, I wouldn’t mind it being tough, because I normally drive the ball pretty well. So hopefully that can work in my favour but it just depends on the weather if the weather is tough and breezy, it's difficult to manage”

A pro-am format for the first two days, he says it is a good opportunity to broaden the appeal of the tour.

"The golf will be a little more rateable for the ordinary club golfer compared to what you see in terms of distance and speed on the TV every weekend”.

“You will also see some poor golf, which will be rateable too”, he added with a hint of self-deprecating humour.

“It is a great opportunity to showcase the area, along with Baltray and Bettystown we are spoiled with three fabulous courses on our doorstep”

Having given up tour golf in 2011, he is enjoying his return to competitive golf, having only played one or two pro-ams a year in the intervening years.

Recently of course, golf has moved from the back pages to the front pages of newspapers and into the main news bulletins with the shock proposed merger of the PGA Tour and LIV golf, which will likely see more money flood into the game.

“I doubt it will trickle down to the Legends Tour, but the hope would be, that it would. Professional golf is a tough business, You always have elitism at the top end of professional sport, that’s just the way the cookie crumbles.

"I wouldn’t like to see the main tour events prize-funds improve by $5-6million, but if they increased by €2-3 million there would still be enough for it to be shared around the other tours”.

Finally, the secret for all those club hackers trying to bring their midweek best into the weekend competition according to Gary is to enjoy and embrace the challenge. “I think visualisation is hugely important and finally to stay in the moment, not to get ahead of yourself, which you see all the time even at the highest levels”.