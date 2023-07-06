Garda Missing Person Appeal - Rosaleen Murphy (51) Drogheda

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Rosaleen Murphy, 51 years, who is reported missing from the Cherrybrook area of Drogheda, Co. Louth since Saturday July 1st 2023. She is described as being approximately 5ft in height and of a slim build. She has grey hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on Rosaleen's whereabouts is asked to contact Drogheda Garda station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.