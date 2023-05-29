Garda appeal for help finding teen missing from Julianstown

15-year-old Martin O’Donoghue hasn’t been seen since Thursday May 25th.

Gardaí are appealing to the public for help in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Martin O'Donoghue who was last seen on Old Dublin Road, Julianstown, Co. Meath on the evening of Thursday 25th May, 2023. Martin is described as being approximately 5 foot 9 inches in height with a slim build, dark brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen, Martin was wearing a black Nike tracksuit and black Nike runners. Martin is known to frequent Cork City, Middleton, Mahon and Little Island areas of Cork. Gardaí are concerned for Martin's wellbeing. Anyone with any information on Martin's whereabouts are asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.