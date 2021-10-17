‘GANG OF EIGHT’ INFLUENCED BY RESULTS UNDER MCENTEE

Meath manager Andy McEntee watches his side lose to Kildare in the Allianz Football League Division 2 semi-final in Newbridge during the summer. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

THE subplot was much more intriguing than the vote to rid Meath of Andy McEntee as boss of the county senior football team in The Gulliver Suite at the plush Knightsbrook Hotel, Trim last Tuesday evening.

It was almost a forgone conclusion prior to the gathering that McEntee would win the backing of clubs to continue as manager for the third year of his second term, and sixth year in all. The vote ended with only 27 backing the County Executive recommendation, and 46 opposing it.

There was little appetite at this late stage of the year for change, and with no plan B in place, a readymade replacement waiting in the wings to come to the Royals’ rescue and improve fortunes on the pitch, this recommendation was dead in the water before it even went out the gates of Dunganny.

Instead the main task on the night seemed to be to ‘out’ the ‘gang of eight’ who had the audacity to vote against McEntee continuing at the helm.

There was a two-pronged attack to achieving that aim. Firstly, goad them into ‘coming out’ - if they weren’t willing to sing voluntarily - to explain why they had plunged the county into yet another, shock, horror, managerial debacle. More cunning, however, was the ploy to force an open vote. A vote by a show of hands, something unheard of in my almost 40 years of covering Meath GAA conventions and County Committee meetings where an individual is at the crux of that vote.

What an open vote would have achieved is anyone’s guess and the only one that comes to mind is that it would wedge even bigger divisions between all involved.

In what was seemingly a pre-orchestrated plan, a number of delegates outlined the virtues of an open vote, making the point that delegates weren’t voting on their own behalf but their clubs, which it must be said was 100% fact.

One over zealous delegate bellowed that he didn’t want to be part of an organisation that would hide behind secret votes.

Needless to say that put the tin hat on any chance of having an open vote and sanity prevailed as it was decided that voting would be by secret ballot.

That said, an open vote would have been an interesting scenario for prying eyes. With the recommendation that Andy McEntee not be ratified for 2022 coming from the Executive Committee and proposed by chairman John Kavanagh, would all 16 members be forced to toe the party line and vote accordingly? They certainly would back in Fintan Ginnity’s days as chairman!

And for all those extolling the virtues of an open vote, will those same delegates stand up at the forthcoming county convention, which takes place in the Navan O’Mahony’s GAA Centre on December 13th, and recommend that the election of officers be conducted by a show of hands? After all delegates are only voting on behalf of their clubs and not themselves.

I doubt it, as it would be seen as a completely ludicrous idea.

The contents of an independent review, which it had been agreed should take place at an Executive gathering in September and was conducted by Liam Keane, Seamus Kenny and Donegal native Michael McGeehin of Sport Ireland, wasn’t revealed at the meeting - much to the dissatisfaction of some delegates.

Chairman John Kavanagh pointed out that the review did not give a recommendation and its contents were confidential.

The chairman also informed the gathering that a questionnaire was dispatched to the panel of players, and out of a total of 38, 24 responded. He also revealed that none of the players said they wanted to get rid of the manager. However it is understood that they weren’t asked that particular question.

Kavanagh said some players did have reservations on issues but didn’t elaborate.

Curiously, some delegates queried ‘what put it into those eight people’s minds’ to vote the way they did. Another mysterious aspect of the debate was that some delegates sought direction in light of the chairman remaining tight-lipped at the findings of the Review Committee.

Had these delegates not been mandated by their clubs - or had they been in lockdown long before the arrival of Covid and not kept abreast with the county’s fortunes in league and championship over the last number of years?

Curraha delegate Tony McEntee, sibling of the manager, called on the ‘gang of eight’ who had voted against his brother to stand up and be counted. He also sought an open vote and said the manager would have no hang-ups or sensitivities on such matters.

As the debate dragged on, no delegate spoke out against the manager continuing, and eventually coaching officer Martin Blake said he was one of those not in favour of McEntee continuing in the role. Blake explained that he went into the Executive meeting with an open mind and was happy with the way he voted, citing it was his decision and opinion.

The St Brigid’s clubman was the only member of the Executive who voiced an opinion one way or the other ahead of the vote and it was disappointing that more members of the ‘gang of eight’ didn’t break cover.

It wasn’t that they didn’t have bullets to fire.

During McEntee’s five-year reign Meath haven’t managed to overcome any of the top eight teams in the country. They did win promotion to the top tier in the league for the first time in 13 years, albeit that stint in Division 1 proved a short one as they were relegated without winning a match.

They did also qualify for the Super 8s on one occasion, not two as one delegate suggested when listing the manager’s ‘achievements’.

That stint also ended without a win and indeed Meath were a poor second best in all of their three matches.

However it was in Leinster campaigns that Meath fared poorest. They lost by nine points to Kildare in the 2017 provincial semi-final, the same margin as the Lillywhites were defeated by Dublin in the decider.

Meath scraped past Sligo in a Round Two qualifier before exiting to Donegal at the next hurdle.

The following year wasn’t a memorable one and a shock defeat to Longford in a quarter-final ended the Leinster campaign of 2018. In Round One of the qualifiers following extra time, Meath recovered some dignity and were unfortunate to lose to Tyrone. The Red Hand subsequently went all the way to the All-Ireland final.

Promotion from Division 2 of the league was clinched in 2019, but Meath went on to produce an abject display when beaten 1-17 to 0-4 in the Leinster final.

Victory over Clare saw them qualify for the Super 8s, but eight points was the closest to got to any of the counties thereafter.

Covid disrupted the 2020 year, which started, stopped and then started again. Meath ended a run of 10 matches without a win in league or championship with victory over Wicklow in the Leinster Championship.

As the campaign progressed there were high hopes that the Royals would be competitive against the Dubs in the Leinster final, but that proved another massive letdown as they suffered their biggest ever championship defeat, beaten by 21 points.

Kildare ended hopes of a quick return to Division 1 football in 2021 and the only crumb of comfort was a six-point defeat to a ‘pass their sell by date’ Dublin in the Leinster final.

The aforementioned statistics should go some way to explaining and understanding the mystery - why eight people on the county Executive might have had reservations and decided to vote against Andy McEntee’s continuation as Meath senior team manager.