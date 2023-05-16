Further Bus Eireann meetings to gain disabled access to depot

Aontú representative in Louth, Michael O'Dowd, and Kevin Faulkner of the Drogheda Taxi Drivers Federation have met with senior Bus Eireann Manager Brian Nolan to address concerns regarding the automatic barriers that have been erected at the Bus Depot in Drogheda, preventing public cars and taxis from entering to drop off and pick up passengers.

O'Dowd expressed particular concern for the plight of the elderly and those with mobility issues who have been struggling to reach the designated drop-off point

"It’s in a totally unsuitable location for them, on an incline and open to the elements while other passengers have to cross busy roads to catch their bus, often with luggage in tow,” said Mr O’Dowd. “One immediate solution would be to allow taxis to get closer to the terminal.’’

He emphasized the urgency of finding a solution to ensure the safety and comfort of passengers.

‘The meeting resulted in a commitment from Bus Eireann to bring the issue to the attention of their own internal Bus Eireann Access Committee, and to consult with the National Disability Authority to address the problem.

Short-term and long-term solutions were also discussed, including the installation of a canopy for passengers to protect them from the weather, the installation of an additional pedestrian opening, and in the long term the establishment of a new drop-off location close to the Depot on the main bypass road.

"We need to work together along with all passengers using the Drogheda Bus Depot to find a solution," said O'Dowd. "and I look forward to working with Bus Eireann to implement some of these measures as soon as possible.”