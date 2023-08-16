From the Marsh to the Dale; final Walk n’ Talk Tour with Brendan

The final Wednesday evening History & Heritage Walk n Talk of 2023, presented by Community Historian Brendan Matthews, will take place on Wednesday August 16th next beginning at the d Hotel at 7.30pm.

Brendan will lead the walk down the Marsh Road through Poor House Lane to the former Workhouse Burial Ground at Bully’s Acre and also to Calvary Cemetery to the grave plot of two extraordinary and largely forgotten brothers from the Platten Road area who had been heavily involved in the First World War, the Irish War of Independence and also the Irish Civil War.

The walk will then move to St. Mary’s Cottages and down the 101 Steps into the beautiful Dale Valley and will finish at the bottom of Mary Street. Note; There is no charge for this event, however donations for the further research and presentation of community history will be greatly received on the evening.