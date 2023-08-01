From part-time delivery driver to Domino’s Manager of the Year

Drogheda store proud of Local Area Manager Vikas Gulati

26- year -old Vikas Gulati first took a job at a local Domino’s store as a part-time driver in 2015 and went on to join the company as an assistant manager. Fast forward seven years and Vikas is now area manager for a number of Domino’s stores, including the local Drogheda and Dundalk stores.

The local pizza professional is also the current reigning Manager of the Year, an accolade given to just one manager every year across the UK and Ireland.

Vikas was named Domino’s Manager of the Year in late 2022 and says that the title means a lot to him. “It is a great accolade to receive and I was really happy when I was told I had earned the title. But the best part is that my daughter is proud that her father got that award. That’s the best feeling for me.”

Vikas first came to Ireland from India in 2008 to study for an MBA and worked for another food service company for a number of years, before looking at his career options and making the move to Domino’s.

“What attracted me to Domino’s was their service towards customers and what I’d heard about how they look after their employees. I started as a driver for just a little while but I knew I wanted to work in-store so my first permanent role was as an Assistant Manager in 2016. I knew from the start that I could build my career in Domino’s – and that’s what I’m doing now.”

So what made Vikas stand out amongst other managers in the popular pizza company across the UK and Ireland?

“I treat my job like the store is my own. I like setting goals and meeting – and exceeding – targets. There have been lots of training programmes over the last number of years which were made available to me through Domino’s and which I have attended, and I learned a lot from them. My favourite to date was a training programme on mentorship and leadership. That’s one of the things I love about working for Domino’s – there are many opportunities to grow and it’s encouraged.

I’ve been with the company almost eight years and lots of those days have had their stressful moments, but I always took them on as a challenge and motivated myself. I didn’t want to let myself down or let any stress win over. That’s what I keep trying to do.”

When it comes to what has helped the Drogheda area manager climb the career ladder to date, Vikas admits that it is down to his commitment, dedication and honesty. “And my family’s support,” he adds. “It’s hard to do the work without a supportive partner. Being area manager for busy stores such as those in Drogheda and Dundalk takes a lot of time commitment.

The biggest challenge in his career to date has been the years spent during the Covid crisis. “The biggest challenge I’ve faced was during Covid, when people did not want to go to work as they needed to feel safe in their own homes. It was very hard to motivate staff to come to work and hard to retain staff too. Other than that, I admit that every day is challenging to run the shift smoothly, but I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

“What really stands out about Domino’s for me is the type of environment you work in, and the higher management who are always supportive. It’s not possible to achieve anything without your team and the local Domino’s team in Drogheda are just fantastic.

When it comes to the perks of the job, Vikas said he is luckily a big fan of pizza. “My favourite pizza order? It will depend on the day and what mood I’m in… but I think the vegetarian pizza with the addition of jalapenos and chicken. Try it!”

For more information on career opportunities, visit www.dominos-jobs.com. Check local stores for deals on www.dominos.ie or on the app.