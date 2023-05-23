Free Outcomers Drogheda yoga classes for LGBTQ+ start soon

Outcomers Drogheda is delighted to announce a series of eight FREE Weekly Yoga Workshops for LGBTQ+ Adults in the Drogheda area, on Tuesday evenings, starting at 6.45pm on Tuesday May 30th, at Namaste House Yoga Studio, Dublin road, Drogheda.

Workshops will be facilitated by Alison Quinlan (Founder & Principal Teacher at Namaste House) & participants will be guided through yoga practises appropriate to the group's ability level.

The classes are approximately one hour and will be for over 18s only.

The main aim of these workshops is to promote the physical (& emotional) well-being of the LGBTQ+ community in the Drogheda area in a safe, supportive & inclusive environment. And what’s better … all these workshops are FREE, due to the kind support of the Bank of Ireland: Begin Together Fund @ The Community Foundation for Ireland

Registration is Essential as places are limited. Register by filling out the short Registration Form here – https://forms.gle/9ZygVqjhKaB9Y8YK6 or by Clicking the SIGN UP Button on the Outcomers Drogheda Facebook Page at www.facebook.com/outcomersdrogheda or by emailing outcomersdrogheda@gmail.com.

Participants can attend as many or as few workshops as they wish, just let Outcomers Drogheda know via email outcomersdrogheda@gmail.com if you can/cannot attend.

Outcomers Drogheda is an independent support organisation providing confidential drop-in space, information, integration & advocacy for LGBTQ+ adults in the Drogheda area. They are a not-for-profit organisation managed by a trained, volunteer-led team. The Executive Committee adhere to a governing Constitution, which complies to appropriate codes of governance. They were established in 2019 & they have been supported by Louth County Council; Louth Leader Partnership; Droichead Arts Centre & they are in partnership with Outcomers LGBT Support Service, Dundalk.

They are a point of contact, non-judgmental support and advocacy for the local LGBTQ+ community in Drogheda over the phone, email & social media channels ... but their main support forum is the monthly, confidential, informal Drop-In service, which runs on the last Thursday of every month at Barlow House, West st, Drogheda. This is a vital lifeline for local LGBTQ+ adults to feel a sense of community, belonging & security.

They provide an advocacy role for the local LGBTQ+ community in the Drogheda area & have existing links with other LGBTQ+/Mental Health/Sexual Health & Civic organisations on both a local & national level.

Outcomers Drogheda is kindly supported by Droichead Arts Centre, Drogheda; Louth Leader Partnership; Louth County Council; Bank of Ireland: Begin Together Fund @ The Community Foundation for Ireland and the Department of Rural & Community Development.

Email: outcomersdrogheda@gmail.com - Phone: 089 40 48 599. Facebook: /OutcomersDrogheda - Twitter: @OutcomersDrog - Instagram: @OutcomersDrogheda