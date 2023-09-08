Free entry to Bellewstown Races featuring jockey Frankie Dettori

Barney Curley Charity Cup takes place on Wednesday, September 27

Bellewstown Racecourse has announced that there will be free entry at the forthcoming Barney Curley Charity Cup which will take centre stage at their race meeting on Wednesday, September 27.

This is the second year of this very special fixture on their annual calendar which has seen the racecourse raise over €200,000 for Barney Curley’s charity Direct Aid for Africa (DAFA) over the last two years.

Free entry is thanks to the sponsorship of the Irish National Bookmakers Association and will see legendary Italian jockey Frankie Dettori return to Bellewstown Racecourse in an ambassadorial role for DAFA.

“Over the last two years we’ve had two very special race days at Bellewstown in memory of Barney Curley and we are very keen to remember his special association with Bellewstown and continue his legacy, and the wonderful work of DAFA,” said Alan Delany, Vice Chair of Bellewstown and event organiser. “We are delighted and thankful to have Frankie return to Bellewstown in this the year of his retirement and given how supportive punters have been to the charity and this event in the past it is fantastic that we can offer free entry to all, thanks to the National Bookmakers Association”.

There will be special events throughout the day and punters will have ample opportunity to meet up with Frankie and support the DAFA charity.

“It is fantastic to get the opportunity to support this great event at Bellewstown. Barney is a racing legend and the work DAFA does in helping the poorest of the poor in Zambia is inspirational,” added Ray Mulvaney, Chairman Irish National Professional Bookmakers Association. “As bookmakers, we are looking forward to a very special day with Frankie in September and it is great that there will now be free entry for all on the day!”

The announcement was made during the recent two-day festival on the hill of Crockafotha on Tuesday and Wednesday last. A good crowd was present on each evening to see top class flat and national hunt racing. On Tuesday the Darren Bunyan trained ‘Buddy Batt’ won the Irish EBF Auction Series Maiden which was seated by Dean Curran with Colin Keane riding two winners on the evening aboard the ‘Sweetest Rose’ in the Peader Kearney’s Pub Handicap and ‘Night Glow’ in The Gibneys Gormanston Files Maiden.

On Wednesday evening the highlight saw ‘Dartan’ win the Bective Stud Tea Rooms & Apartments Mullacurry Cup Handicap Hurdle for trainer Matthew Smith with his son James in the saddle. This was the second win for ‘Dartan’ during the festival with the horse having claimed a win the previous evening in the last race of the day the Ploughman Bar & Gull (Q.R.) Handicap. Local trainer Gavin Cromwell was delighted to see ‘Final Orders’ do what he did last year and win the Reddans of Bettystown Handicap Hurdle with Keith Donoghue on board bringing comfortably winning by three and a quarter lengths.

As proceedings closed on Wednesday evening all talk was of the exciting times to come on the hill with the return of the great Frankie Detorri to Bellewstown on Wednesday September 27.