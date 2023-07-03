Frank Godfrey’s seagull meeting for the birds as solutions to Drogheda’s problem discussed

Around 20 people joined local activists and political representatives to listen to chairman Frank Godfrey, guest speaker Larry Lenihan from Birdwatch Ireland and Green Party Representative Michael Kennedy discuss possible ways to curb the issues these birds are creating in the town.

“It was a very positive meeting and what came out of that is we're hoping to set up a group and 10 volunteered to put their name forward as overseers to see how we could deal with the situation,” explains Frank. “This seems to be a big national problem and I don't know how other towns or villages or cities are dealing with this, but maybe we can learn from each other for practical solution, as they are a protected bird and culling is not an option.”

One of Frank’s own suggestions was to put up signs – not telling the seagulls to stay away – but to tell people not to feed the birds!

"They could be erected in the centre of the town, parks and anywhere there is a problem, not to feed the seagulls, and it could be in different languages,” said Frank. “One woman said she had to leave her home, and another woman on the quays said she can’t sleep at night, and she'd seen people come along in cars all the time and throw bread and all the seagulls come from everywhere.

"Dominic’s Park is a mecca for seagulls when they start feeding them from 7am until 9am, and residents in housing estate are going ballistic that their clothes and cars are ‘destroyed with the droppings”.

Whilst it is not suggested that culling or removal of eggs takes place, Frank says there is responsibility on business owners to check their roofs for nests, install netting to deter them and store their rubbish safely not to attract scavengers.

“The streets are a state with the droppings, and the council should be cleaning those up more regularly, and I also think the derelict buildings are a haven for these gulls or pigeons to live in, and action on cleaning those up, or using them would be another solution.”

The committee will meet now to formulate a plan for the future to deal with this ongoing issue.