Four-goal Furze men surprise the Cille’s

ST COLMCILLE’S 0-16

SENESCHALSTOWN 4-11

LEAGUE finalists St Colmcille’s were brought crashing back to earth in this SFC Group A match at scenic Ardcath last Saturday evening.

On the basis of their league form, and operating in a higher division, Cille’s were expected to make a winning start to their campaign, but as has been proved in the past there is little semblance between league and championship football.

The seasiders were unable to match Seneschalstown’s hunger, intensity or work ethic, which never wavered throughout the hour.

The Yellow Furze outfit started at a blistering pace and an early goal settled them into proceedings.

The Cille’s managed to recover from a poor start and get back to level terms in the second quarter, but crucially they never led at any stage.

Every time they threatened a revival Seneschalstown seemed to have the capability to pounce for a goal and maintain a safe distance in front.

Cille’s were without the injured James Conlon and that didn’t help their cause, but it was at the back that they were in the biggest bother.

Cathal and Eoin Finnegan and Dylan Keating did the majority of the damage in a fast-moving Seneschalstown attack, while young Donal Commons was excellent after switching to midfield in the very early stages.

Seneschalstown lost midfielder and captain John Smith who was forced off after receiving a blow to the head at the throw-in.

For long stretches of the opening half it looked as if Seneschalstown’s wastefulness might prove their downfall. They led 2-4 to 0-6 at half-time, with all of their points coming from frees converted by Cathal Finnegan. They also hit nine wides in the half which on another day might prove fatal.

However the goals were crucial, with the opener coming on four minutes as Keating created the space for Eoin Finnegan to score. Keating was also involved in the move for the second goal along with Robert Wogan which was finished brilliantly to the net by Cathal Finnegan.

Keeper Andrew Beakey converted a free and a ’45 for Cille’s in that first half, while Ben Brennan, Adam Lynch, Jack Reynolds and David Bell were also on the mark.

Brennan opened the scoring in the second half before Cathal Finnegan stretched the Seneschalstown lead from two frees and a mark.

Seneschalstown lost full back Brian Maguire to a black card, but Cille’s were unable to take advantage and they suffered a further blow when Keating finished to the net after a Cathal Finnegan shot was blocked by keeper Beakey.

That left it 3-8 to 0-9 and it got worse for Cille’s after that when Beakey was red-carded following an altercation with Eoin Finnegan.

With Graham Reilly and Brennan prominent in the scoring Cille’s reduced the deficit to five with as many minutes remaining. However they were leaving massive gaps in defence at that stage and Seneschalstown took advantage as Sean Carey made a great run through the middle and Eoin Finnegan pounced for a fourth goal to put the issue beyond doubt.

SENESCHALSTOWN: David Gordon; Conor McDonnell, Brian Maguire, Cillian Lawlor; Ronan Conneely, Sean Carey, Robert Wogan; John Smith, Cathal Hickey; Dylan Keating 1-2, Cathal Finnegan 1-7 (6f, 1m), Alan Mulvany; Donal Commons 0-1, Jonathan Gilsenan 0-1, Eoin Finnegan 2-0. Sub: Jamie Kirwan for Smith (5).

ST COLMCILLE’S: Andrew Beakey 0-2 (1f, 1 ’45); Tomas O Hoistin, Hugo Collins, Shaun Leonard; Adam Lynch 0-1, Carl Mullan, Liam Stafford; Jeff Kavanagh, Ruairi O’Grady; Cathal Hilliard, Graham Reilly 0-3, Endy Ehichoya; Jack Reynolds 0-1, Ben Brennan 0-4 (1f), David Bell 0-4 (2f). Subs: Stephen Breen for Collins (32), Danny McMahon 0-1 for Ehichoya (39), Cianan Duff for Reynolds (50), Collins for Breen (59).

REF: Cormac Reilly (St Mary’s)