Former Louth councillor Frank Godfrey’s horse wins by a head watching 2023 Grand National

Former Mayor brings head of 1947 winner Caughoo to watch this year’s race

Frank Godfrey and 1947 Aintree Grand National winner Caughoo place their bets on this years race at Paddy Power Bookmakers Duleek St. Drogheda. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

The 1947 Grand National winner Caughoo, ridden by Eddie Dempsey, is led towards the winners' enclosure after the race at Aintree. Picture by Keystone/Getty Images

Frank Godfrey and 1947 Aintree Grand National winner Caughoo with Brenda and Ruth Campbell, Paul Grace, Sean Victory, Roty McCann, Trevor Marry, Isabelle Phillips, Pat Quinn, Sharon Campbell, Sarah and Jackson Balfe and Pat Clarke at The Pheasant. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

76 years ago, on a late March afternoon in 1947, an Irish horse won the most iconic of all horse races, the Aintree Grand National.

The horse, named Caughoo, romped home at odds of 100-1. The whole of Ireland celebrated the victory.

And only Frank Godfrey could bring the head of a former Grand National winner to see who won the current Grand National!

Indeed other heads did turn when the former Mayor of Drogheda walked into the Pheasant bar in Duleek Street last Saturday, with all that remains of 1947 Grand National winner Caughoo under his arm.

"I just love the old horse and he always makes some sort of an appearance on Grand National Day and everyone has great memories of Caughoo,” he explains. “If course in 1987, I brought him to Aintree and 58 million people saw him go across the screen on the BBC for his 40th anniversary!”

Not quite so many people saw him at the Pheasant, but he still managed to grab a fair bit of attention.

Frank bought the unusual souvenir for the princely sum of £50 some years before, and although there was some dispute that it was actually the head of the champ, Frank even brought the jockey to his cottage to verify the authenticity!

"Winning jockey Eddie Dempsey came here and had a bottle of stout and a good look around the head,” said Frank. “He then said, yes, without a shadow of a doubt, that was the horse which brought him to victory!”

Caughoo’s head was rescued from the devastating fire which ravaged Frank’s cottage in 2008.

“He ‘survived’ the fire when a piece of galvanise fell on top of his head and prevented it from being totally destroyed,” said the colourful former councillor. “I was told he always used to watch the Grand National before I had him, so I want to keep up the tradition.”

But does the legendary winner bring Frank any luck?

"I don’t think so,” he says with a laugh. “I put a little bet on and did win, but I’m not sure whether that has anything to do with Caughoo!”