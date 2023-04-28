Football fans in for a big treat as John Giles meets the Navan Whites

LEEDS United supporters throughout the north east and indeed soccer fans in general are set for a treat with the appearance of Irish soccer legend Johnny Giles in the Newgrange Hotel, Navan on Thursday May 11th (7.30pm).

Navan Whites, the local branch of the Leeds United Supporters Club is hosting the event and Giles will be accompanied by his former team mate Paul Reaney.

The compere on the night is Jed Stone and it is certain to be a captivating show with wonderful stories from two players that graced English football throughout the 1960s and early 1970s.

The duo are making just two appearances in Ireland and the following night are appearing in the Connacht Hotel in Galway.

Navan Whites chairperson Michael Cahill said the club are very excited about the upcoming visit of Giles and Reaney to Navan and promises a great show for all soccer followers.

‘Navan Whites was established in 2011 and this is our biggest event since then,’ Michael said. ‘It is a great honour for the club to host two legends of the game and a tremendous opportunity for fans to meet them in person as they regale their illustrious careers in the game. Johnny and Paul have many tales to tell and their shows have gone down very well right across the UK. This is a once off and they are as interesting to listen to as they were to watch all those years ago.’

Compere Jed Stone will delve into both players career’s with Giles having started his professional career with Manchester United under the great Matt Busby. He joined for a £10 signing on fee and made 99 appearances, playing alongside greats like Bobby Charlton and Denis Law, and was an FA Cup winner in 1963. He was handed his first team debut in 1959 after eight of the team died in the Munich air disaster in February the previous year. He was also capped for the Republic of Ireland by the age of 18.

However he quit the famous Manchester club to join fierce rivals Don Revie’s Leeds United who were then operating in the old Division Two. Leeds won promotion in Giles’ first season and his midfield partnership with the great Billy Bremner evolved into one of the finest not only in England but also Europe. He was part of all Leeds successes between 1963 and 1975 and was close to becoming manager after Revie left to take over the England job but was controversially overlooked in favour of the enigmatic Brian Clough.

Giles is widely regarded as the great player to come out of the Republic of Ireland and he won 59 caps and was player-manager for a spell. He also managed West Bromwich Albion, Shamrock Rovers and Vancouver Whitecaps.

He featured as a pundit on RTE Sport’s soccer coverage for many years and is currently the leading soccer analyst on Newstalk.

Paul Reaney was also part of that great Leeds side that won domestic and European trophies and was right back on the team that won the club’s only FA Cup in 1972. Reaney broke his leg in a league match against West Ham but recovered to enjoy further success with the team. In all he made 746 appearances with the club from 1962 to 1978, winning seven major trophies and he was also capped three times by England.

There will also be plenty of interaction with the audience, photo opportunities, as well as a question and answers and a memorabilia raffle on the night.

Tickets for the event are available from any Navan Whites committee member or the Newgrange Hotel.