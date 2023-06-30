‘Foot-dragging’ in Drogheda dredger saga needs to end – ‘We’re sick of endless delays’

Permission from owners needed to access vessel before it can be moved

Local TD Ged Nash says the Hebble Sand saga needs to be brought to an immediate end, and access to the vessel given to the Marine Survey Office so the agency can carry out the necessary surveys to tow the vessel away safely.

The beleaguered dredger has been left to rust in Drogheda Port for over a decade, and had to be re-floated last September after almost sinking.

“I have been pursuing this issue for a long time now,” explained the Labour TD for Louth. “The Marine Survey Office has now informed me again that that they have received a survey application from the owner of the offending rust bucket that’s been abandoned on our river for far too long, but access has yet to be organised by the owners for the survey to be carried out.

“This is an important step before anything else can happen. The owner cannot be allowed to continue this game of cat and mouse”.

He says he is aware the Port Company also want this vessel gone and he has asked them to make contact with the owner so access to the boat can be arranged for the critical survey to take place.

"That will determine the next step,” he adds. “The foot dragging needs to end. Drogheda wants rid of this blot on our river and landscape and the boat owner needs to get a move on. We’re sick of endless delays and excuses.”

In a reply to a Parliamentary Question on April 19 2023, Deputy Nash was told by the Minister for Transport’s department that: "A survey application has been received and the timing of any survey rests with the owner. They must make the necessary arrangements to facilitate both safe access onboard and the MSO’s survey requirements. The MSO is awaiting further developments in this regard".