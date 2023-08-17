Five speakers with Drogheda links among stellar line-up for Kennedy Summer School in Wexford

Five guest speakers from locality

It is one of the most prestigious events in the Irish calendar and this year’s Kennedy Summer School will feature no less than five guest speakers with a connection to the Drogheda area.

The event is set to be hosted in the ancestral hometown and homestead of President John F Kennedy, New Ross in County Wexford, this August 31st to September 2nd 2023.

Amongst its stellar line up of guests will be EU Commissioner Mairead McGuinness from Ardee, Irish Ambassador to the US Geraldine Byrne-Nason who hails from Drogheda, Mathmatician Fiachra Carberry (of Carberry's pub fame) also from Drogheda, Science expert Ruth McAvinia, you guessed it also from Drogheda and Duleek’s own broadcasting legend Ken Murray.

Former political reporter Ken, who is currently completing his second book The Reavey Killings; British murder and cover-up in Northern Ireland which is scheduled for release in Spring 2024, will be talking about Duleek woman Kate Kennedy who made history in San Francisco in 1890.

"I'm really looking forward to this event as it will give me an opportunity to tell the Kate Kennedy story to influential politicians, diplomats and academics on her great achievements in the USA. The fact that the Kennedy Summer School wants to feature her story is indicative of how important her contribution was to the role of working women in US life,” explains Ken, who has won a coveted Jacob’s award. "She is revered by so many feminists and labour activists in the USA as the icon who first broke the glass ceiling, an achievement which remains a work in progress. The great irony about Kate Kennedy is that she is better known in the US than she is in Ireland but we're working on that!"

Ruth comes from Drogheda and studied Drama and Irish at Trinity College Dublin before going into broadcasting. She worked as a reporter at Newstalk and RTE but developed a passion for science and science communication and re-trained at the Open University and the International Space University.

Fiacre is an Associate Professor of Mathematics at Maynooth University. He received his Ph.D in mathematics from Berkeley in California.

Past pupil of Greenhills, Ambassador Geraldine Byrne Nason assumed her role as Ireland’s 19th Ambassador to the United States in August 2022. Geraldine was Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Ireland to the United Nations in New York (2017- 22).

Ardee native Mairead McGuinness is the European Commissioner for financial services, financial stability and Capital Markets Union.

Before joining the Commission in October 2020, Ms McGuinness was First Vice-President of the European Parliament. She served as an MEP from Ireland for 16 years, and was a Vice-President of the Parliament since 2014.

Even the parents of Dr Brian Murphy, who is one of the main organisers, lives in Curragha between Duleek and Ratoath.

For ticket information, visit the summer school website, kennedysummerschool.ie