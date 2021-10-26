Fine finish keeps Curraha in senior

CURRAHA0-12

NAVAN O’MAHONY’S 0-9

THREE late points secured Curraha’s senior status for another year following this SFC relegation semi-final win at Skryne on Friday evening.

Defeat for O’Mahony’s leaves them with just one more chance to avoid the drop to the intermediate ranks.

The town side’s hopes took a dive when they were reduced to 14 men mid-way through the opening half with the dismissal of Brian Dillon following an off-the-ball incident.

O’Mahony’s managed to stay in contention and were the better of the two teams for a spell but fell behind for the final time when Diarmuid Moriarty hit his fifth point on 59 minutes. The game was in added time when Niall Murphy fisted over to double the lead and then Jack O’Connor struck a fine long-range effort to leave three between the teams.

Moriarty and O’Connor hit the game’s opening two points before O’Mahony’s had four in a row to lead. It was 0-4 each at the water break, but Curraha enjoyed a fine spell after that and led 0-8 to 0-5 at half-time.

The game was finely balanced at the second water break as O’Mahony’s responded to draw level and the half was 24 minutes old before Curraha added to their tally. It was tense in the closing stages, but Curraha dug deep to snatch the winning scores late on.

CURRAHA: Luke McCarthy; Oisin Fay, Matthew Webb, Conor O’Farrell; Neil Shortall, Niall Murphy 0-1, Padraig O’Hanrahan; David Toner, Diarmuid Moriarty 0-5; Brian Murphy, Jack O’Connor 0-3, Ciaran O’Hanrahan 0-1; Conor Moriarty 0-1, Gavin Coyle 0-1, James McEntee. Subs: Sean O’Hanrahan for O’Farrell. Brian Joyce for Coyle.

O’MAHONYS: Marcus Brennan; Mikey Reilly, Conor Brady, Paddy Dillon; James O’Reilly, Evan Coffey, Aodhan Mallon; Conor Finnegan, Duggie Dillon 0-1; Darragh Maguire, Stephen Bray, Brian Dillon; Jake Regan 0-3 (1f), Ruairi Smith, Brian O’Hanlon 0-5 (2f). Subs: Eimhin Power for Finnegan, Cormac McGuinness for Coffey, Shane McCarthy for Smith.