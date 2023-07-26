Extra D4 and D5 Drogheda bus stop would be a big boost for Donacarney

Cathaoirleach of the South Drogheda & East Meath Municipal District, Cllr Stephen McKee, is calling once again on the National Transport Authority to add an additional bus stop in Donacarney onto the D4 and D5 East Meath bus services into Drogheda.

Cllr McKee said that following numerous queries from local residents, he has formally requested that the NTA include an additional bus stop at Donacarney onto the D4 and D5 bus routes.

"An additional stop in Donacarney on those routes would facilitate Donacarney residents wishing to do their shopping up at Southgate Shopping Centre, Colpe or wishing to travel further down the Dublin Road for social, leisure or work purposes. It would also benefit residents of Grange Rath wishing to access public transport for their children attending Donacarney National School going in the opposite direction,” he says.

‘The D4 and D5 bus services are operating for well over a year now and are a brilliant service to the town for residents in the South Drogheda area, Grange Rath and Colpe. I think the service should be enhanced by including Donacarney on the route and which I believe would have no impact on the frequency or the timetable of the current service as the slots are well-spaced out.’

He pointed out that Donacarney has now a significant population and by putting an additional stop there onto the D4 & D5 routes, residents would be able to access Southgate shopping centre (Dunnes Stores and other outlets) by public transport.

"They are already able to access Drogheda Town Centre on the D1 bus that stops outside Castle Glen housing estate but not the Colpe and Dublin Road area which would give further shopping and leisure options to people. It would also facilitate improved public transport options for workers,” he added. ‘I am hopeful that the NTA will see merit in the strong case I have put forward on behalf of residents of Donacarney, Grange Rath and Colpe.”