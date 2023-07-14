Experienced Irish motorcyclist Alan Connor killed in tragic Isle of Man crash

Duleek rider Alan Connor was killed in a crash at the Isle of Man TT on Tuesday evening. Photo by Nikki Corry

The motorcyclist who tragically lost his life in an accident at the Isle of Man on Tuesday evening has been identified as Irish man, Alan Connor.

The experienced Co Meath rider was killed in a crash involving another competitor, a race marshal and a spectator, during the Southern 100 road races on the south of the island.

The marshal, 66-year-old Liam Clarke, from Wigan, was also killed in the crash.

Alan Connor, 50, had more than 20 years Isle of Man experience and won a Southern 100 support race in 2017, one of the high points of a distinguished motor racing career.

Isle Of Man Constabulary released a statement on Friday evening identifying Mr Connor and Mr Clarke, while confirming that a second rider and a spectator are still in hospital receiving treatment.

The statement read: "Following the tragic incident which occurred during the Southern 100 races around 7pm on Tuesday 11th July 2023, police are now in a position to confirm the identity of rider who was involved as being Mr Alan Connor, aged 50, from County Meath and the identity of the marshal who was involved as being Mr Liam Clarke, aged 66, from Wigan. The families of both men are being fully supported by specially trained officers as the investigation into the circumstances of what occurred continues.

“Police can also confirm that the two other people who sustained injuries at the scene were taken to hospital, where they remain receiving treatment.

Mr Connor’s death is the third Isle of Man TT tragedy to hit a relatively small area of East Meath in a little over a decade. Bellewstown rider Derek Brien lost his life in a crash during a Supersport race in 2011 and Alan Bonner, from Stamullen, was killed during a qualifying race in 2017.

Police also appealed for assistance from the public in their investigations, in particular they are seeking video footage of the crash.

Detective Inspector Neil Craig states, “I would like to extend my condolences to the families of both Mr Connor and Mr Clarke at this deeply upsetting time. Our enquiries have been ongoing extensively since Tuesday evening and we have spoken to a number of people who were present when the incident occurred. However, at this time, no further information is being released as we are still undertaking enquiries on behalf of the Coroner in order to establish the full facts and circumstances of what has occurred.

“Additionally, I would like to thank all of our colleagues from across a number of agencies who have been instrumental in assisting us with this investigation, and in also providing the necessary help and welfare support to everyone who has needed this across all parts of the community.

“As part of our continued investigations, I would like to again request that anyone who may have footage of the incident to please make contact with us at Police Headquarters on (01624) 631212, but would respectfully continue to ask that people refrain from speculating on what may have happened, particularly at this extremely distressing time for both men’s families”.