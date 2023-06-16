Essential safety tips for your Water Babies when swimming

National Water Safety Awareness Week takes place from June 12th – 18th.

It’s National Water Safety Awareness Week and with all the warm weather we’re experiencing, Water Babies, the world’s largest baby swim school, has some important advice on how to keep babies and children safe near water this summer. Whether you are home or away, planning a family day out at the beach, a fun trip to a swimming pool or just setting up a paddling pool in your garden, Water Babies has essential safety tips for families.

Carol McNally from Water Babies warns parents to stay vigilant during the warmer weather: “The summer season brings more dangers to children as they are exposed to swimming pools, paddling pools, canals, rivers and the sea. It is tempting to relax and enjoy the sun while our little ones splash around. But parents should not let their guard down and assume that children are safe during the holidays, when they actually need more attention than ever.”

Roger Sweeney, Deputy CEO, Water Safety Ireland said “Children need constant, uninterrupted, adult supervision in and near water, whether they can swim or not. Stay within arm’s reach as they can move quickly. Instil good habits at a young age so that they do not acquire an unhealthy fear of water but instead a healthy respect for our wonderful aquatic environments.

Learning to swim is a key life-saving skill which protects the lives of thousands of people every year. But sadly, over30 children aged fourteen and under drowned within the last ten years. Water Babies teach children essential lifesaving skills at their classes, growing their confidence and competence in the water as they develop.

Fear of the water is learnt behaviour, so it is important to get babies accustomed to the water at a young age and show them how to respond to this environment in a safe way. Water Babies see babies swimming from birth and have had babies as young as a day old in their classes, although the average starting age is between 3-4 months old.

Floatation devices can be a fun experience for babies and children, however, always keep in mind that they are not life preservers, and even if your little one has floats/armbands, you should never take your eyes off them.

Paddling pools are great fun in the garden on a hot summer’s day, but always keep water safety a priority, even if your children are in a paddling pool with just a few inches of water. And once you are finished, ensure you empty out the water and tip the paddling pool over.

At the beach, always check whether there are trained lifeguards on duty, always swim in between the designated flags (familiarise yourself with these if you’re abroad, as signage can depend on the country, and keep in mind possible rip tides and currents.

When it comes to an emergency and survival, every second counts. If you’re abroad, make sure you know the emergency number and it is always advisable to have a first aid kit with you. At Water Babies, all our teachers are qualified life savers and are trained to carry out infant resuscitation (a qualification they renew every two years)

National Water Safety Awareness Week, the national campaign run by Water Safety Ireland takes place from June 12th – 18th. To find out more, check out Water Safety Ireland https://watersafety.ie/

For more information about Water Babies baby and toddler swimming classes, go to www.waterbabies.ie