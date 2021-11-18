EMU turn on the Magic

DUNDALK CREDIT UNION U11 CUP FINAL

EAST MEATH UNITED BELLES 4

GLEN MAGIC

A CUP competition that was first run in late 2019, the Dundalk Credit Union Under-11 Cup was first won by Rock Celtic who managed to beat Glen Magic on a rainy night back before any one of us had even heard of Covid-19.

The 2021 final would feature Glen Magic again, this time up against their near neighbours East Meath United Belles.

EMU would possibly have been described as slight favourites heading into the final, but league form doesn’t carry much weight when it comes to cup finals and nobody was taking anything for granted.

However an early goal from EMU’s Saoirse Elmes after some good work down the right-hand side definitely settled the nerves.

That set the tone for the rest of the game, with end to end attacking from both sides, but Saoirse was on hand again to grab another goal before half-time to leave the score at 2-0.

It could have been three, after a collision in the box left Anna-Lilly on the ground for EMU and had the referee pointing to the spot.

It was a powerful strike from the spot from Eva Byrne, but it fizzed just past the bottom left-hand post.

But she would make amends in the second half, scoring EMU’s third goal. This was after Glen Magic had had their own penalty chance when Maddie Reynolds was brought down in the box and the referee once again pointed to the spot.

There followed another great penalty strike from Freya Everitt Thompson - heading for the roof of the net surely - but Milena Maza in goals for EMU pulled off a great save and tipped it over the bar.

Both sides kept at it and ultimately it was only when Saoirse grabbed her third goal of the game and EMU’s fourth that the result was settled.

A hat-trick in the cup final in Oriel Park, not a bad way for Saoirse to mark her first competitive final!

For the trophy presentations, Frankie Watters, who has done so much for women’s football in the North East Region, was on hand to do the honours, ably assisted by Summer Lawless who is the current Under-17 Republic of Ireland goalkeeper.