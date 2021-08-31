EMU Belles win in front of Ireland chief Kenny

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny with the EMU Belles Under-11 team at their match against Rock Celtic.

Glen Magic hosting the third of the South County Louth Under-7s summer blitzes.

It’s back to school for all our Louth School Girls League players this week and last, but they haven’t been idle over the summer.

With three months of soccer under their belts, the Under-13 Major division is down to the last few matches to decide all of the positions and Rock Celtic look set to be crowned as champions again this year with a two-point lead and two games in hand. But their 100% record finally fell last weekend after a hugely entertaining match against Quay Celtic on Saturday, where it eventually finished 4-4.

Quay had the perfect start and found themselves with a 3-0 lead, but the character of the Rock team is strong enough for that and no one was surprised when they fought back.

Both sides looked to try and get the full three points, but a draw was probably a fair result.

Glen Magic host Quay Celtic this Saturday coming in what should be a cracker of a match and one which will decide second place in the table.

In the Major 1 division for the Under-13s, Boyne Rovers look to be in a similarly strong position, having put a string of victories together in the last few weeks. Bellurgan and Ardee both have a game in hand though and everyone will be watching closely as Boyne Rovers travel up to Bellurgan on Sunday morning - a classic six-pointer of a game that could well decide the Major 1 championsip for 2021.

In the under-11 Red and White ladder competitions the 14 teams are showing yet again the strength and depth of girls soccer across the county.

Fittingly 11 clubs are competing here, with three of those having sufficient players and volunteers to have two squads competing.

On Saturday, Rock Celtic travelled to Laytown to take on EMU. Traditionally two strong teams, the pressure mounted when current Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny came along to watch the game.

EMU Belles managed to come out on top on Saturday, but this will have been a really good warm-up for their Cup quarter-final match in two weeks’ time.

Player of the day could easily have gone to EMU’s new goalkeeper Scarlett who made some first-class saves in the second half, keeping her side in front.

Another under-11 goalkeeper also in line for player of the day on Saturday was Abi Osawaru for Glen Magic against Castletown Blues at Little Wembley.

Ella Nawn and Maddie Reynolds had given Glen Magic a good start in the game, but Castletown grew into it in the second half and it was then that Abi’s performance in goals started to catch the eye.

A free kick on the edge of the box gave Castletown some hope, especially as the ball looked to be heading perfectly for the top corner, but Abi wouldn’t be beaten and tipped it onto the corner stanchion.

Moments later Abi was in action again, bravely stopping a strong shot from point-blank range.

The atmosphere on the day was also a reason for celebration, as the friendly culture of the clubs across the county was evident throughout.

The final under-7 blitz of the summer takes place this coming Saturday at Muirhevnamor from 2pm.

Clubs from all over the county will bring their young starlets for what should be a great day.

Fixtures

Tuesday August 31st

LSGL U-13 Major/Major1 Division

Bellurgan vs Termonfeckin, Dundalk 7:00; Rock Celtic vs Walshestown, Sandy Lane 7:00.

Wednesday September 1st

LSGL U-13 Major/Major1 Division

EMU Villians vs Ardee, EMU 7:00.

Friday September 3rd

LSGL U-9 North/South League Ladder

Quay Celtic Black vs Rock Celtic White, Clancy Park 6:00.

Saturday September 4th

LSGL U-9 North/South League Ladder

Rock Celtic Red vs Castletown, Sandy Lane 11:30; EMU vs Albion Rovers Green, EMU 12:00.

LSGL U-11 White/Red League Ladder

Castletown Yellow vs Blayney Academy, Dundalk 9:45; Castletown Blue vs Rock Celtic, Dundalk 9:45; Albion Rovers Black vs Glen Magic, Albion Rovers 11:00; EMU Belles vs Bellurgan Red, EMU 1:00.

LSGL U-13 Major/Major 1 Division

Glen Magic vs Quay Celtic, Drogheda 11:30; Walshestown vs Albion Rovers, Rinkinstown 12:30; Rock Celtic vs EMU Rebels, Sandy Lane 2:15.

Sunday September 5th

LSGL U-9 North/South League Ladder

Albion Rovers Black vs Glen Magic, Albion Rovers 10:00; Blayney Academy vs Bellurgan, Beech Hill College 10:00; Glenmuir vs Quay Celtic White, Dundalk 11:00; Walshestown vs Drogheda Town, Rinkingstown 11:00.

LSGL U-11 White/Red League Ladder

Drogheda Girls vs Quay Celtic, Marley’s Lane 10:00; Albion Rovers Green vs Bellurgan Black, Albion Rovers 12:00; Glenmuir vs Termonfeckin, Glenmuir 12:30.

LSGL U-13 Major/Major 1 Division

Bellurgan vs Boyne Rovers, Dundalk 10:00; EMU Villains vs Casteltown Belles, EMU 10:00; Termonfeckin vs Ardee, Sheetland Road 10:00.