Elderly pedestrian killed in fatal accident in Drogheda town centre

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian that occurred at approximately 2:30pm today (ThursdaY) at the junction of West Street and Dominic Street in Drogheda, Co. Louth.

The pedestrian, a male in his 80s, was removed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

No other injuries were reported.

The scene is currently preserved for an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators. Traffic diversions are in place in Drogheda town – in particular from Wellington Quay onto Father Connolly Way.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on West Street or Dominic Street at the time are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.