Egans return to commemorate father’s record golf win at Baltray

The Egan family from Cork recently visited Co. Louth Golf Club to commemorate their late father’s record East of Ireland win at Baltray in 1962. Tom Egan won the East of Ireland Championship at Baltray setting a world record at the time of 8 birdies in a row in an official competition. Tom from Monkstown, Co. Cork and a lifelong member of Monkstown Golf Club passed away in 2020 aged 89.

With an invitation from Bridgestone Ireland, Golf Ireland’s order of merit sponsor, some of Tom’s family returned to Baltray to play the course, and to make a commemorative presentation to the Co. Louth Golf Club. Frank Egan, who works for Bridgestone, along with two of his brothers Tom and Robert and brother in-law Manchan presented his dad’s score card and framed press coverage of the win to Co. Louth’s current Captain, Ken Meegan. Tom who achieved 54 caps for Ireland also won the Irish Close in 1952.

“It was really special to be back in Co. Louth Golf Club to remember Tom’s win, particularly as it was preparing for the 2023 East of Ireland Championship,” said Frank Egan. “We received a really warm welcome and we’re delighted that club will now have a permanent memento of my dad’s historic win hanging on the wall.”