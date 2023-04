New Drogheda business is popular with both two- and four-legged customers!

Cafe owner Matthias Ecker with one of his regular canine customers Dolly the pup.

It’s 9am on a Saturday morning, and while most businesses in Drogheda are turning the sign to open, Buns Bakery at Beechgrove roundabout has already been serving hot coffee and delicious scones to customers for three hours.