Dunleer teen Tadhg shining star of Minister Foley’s Louth Foróige visit

Minister Norma Foley met with Tadgh O’Brien, aged 17 from Dunleer, Co Louth, to discuss his business Scriptorium Pens and the NFTE programme. Photo: Conor McCabe Photography.

Dunleer’s teenage entrepreneur Tadgh O’Brien met with Norma Foley, Minister for Education and TD for Kerry, to discuss his business Scriptorium Pens and the NFTE programme.

18-year-old Tadhg, who won the prestigious Foróige Youth Entrepreneur of the Year award in 2021, met the Minister when she visited Foróige’s Balbriggan Youth Service recently.

Minister Foley met with many young people from all over the country who had participated in a range of Foróige programmes in their schools. These include the Foróige Leadership for Life Programme, The Foróige Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship Programme and a range of Foróige’s digital skills programmes - Foróige Go.

The young people spoke to the Minister about their engagement in these initiatives and the positive impact they have had on their lives.

Tadhg won the award for his business called Scriptorium Pens.

Coming from a generational background of craftsmen, Tadhg makes handcrafted wooden pens from native Irish trees such as Beech, Ash, Irish Yew, and ancient Irish Bog Oak.

Every pen is individually turned, shaped, polished, and finished to the highest quality. Tadhg participated in the NFTE Youth Entrepreneurship programme in his school and made it to the national finals, before being announced as the overall winner in May 2021.

“It is such an honour to have Minister Norma Foley in Balbriggan to hear directly from young people about the difference these programmes have made to their confidence and skills. These programmes dovetail perfectly with the formal education system and we are very proud to work in partnership with Schools in their delivery,” said Seán Campbell, CEO of Foróige, speaking at the National meeting. “As a former teacher who has worked in the youth work sector for 38 years, I believe passionately that education is at its best when formal and non formal work together with each playing to their strengths.”