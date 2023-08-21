Duleek-born singer Calum Agnew joins line-up on stage at Electric Picnic

Calum Agnew has a slot on the Artlot line-up at Electric Picnic on Sunday September 3rd

Calum also has regular gigs in the Grand Social and Workman's Club in Dublin and is busy recording an album.

A talented young local singer/songwriter has been given the chance to perform at one of Ireland’s most celebrated and popular weekend festivals.

Calum Agnew, who hails from Duleek, and is barely out of his teens, has a slot on the Artlot line-up at Electric Picnic on Sunday September 3rd.

Artlot is described as being tucked away in the depths of a forest path, and is an alternative visual arts and music area in Stradbally.

Artlot will have a new stage this year, designed by Forja Works, and is said to combine ‘the elegance of the Sydney Opera House with the charm of your grandad’s greenhouse”.

"I'm absolutely delighted as it's something I really wanted to do for such a long time,” says Calum, who shot to fame during COVID with his single ‘Crazy’ whilst still a school boy.

“I was at EP last year and I thought to myself it would be my dream now to be able to play something next year and sure, here I am, lucky enough to have it!”

Calum is a student of the Dublin Music College BIMM, where he is studying Songwriting, and has been gigging regularly in the capital with his eight-piece band and singers.

“I've just been doing loads of gigs in and around Dublin, and while in college, I was able to form my own band and bring my songs and my ideas to other musicians, which was great,” explains Calum, a former pupil of St Mary’s Diocesan school. “So I was able to get a bit of footage on social media and I got in contact with one or two promoters of the stage, and I was lucky enough that they wanted to take me on board,”

Calum will take to the stage at 5.54pm, and he will join acts including Sophie Doyle Ryder, Big Sleep, Dave Lofts & S.A.N.D, Roe Byrne, Michael Moloney, Tadhg, Georgia Gaffney, Susi Pagel, The Donnys, The Lost Messiahs, Whelo, Arthur Valentine, Liliana, InBetween Honey, R3D’S HOUSE, Jamie Ennis, Phil Kenny and Burlie Mac.

At night, resident DJs Granny’s Gaff, Sharpson and Hippyhun will be playing, while Dublin’s alternative underground LGBTQ+ night Rathaus will be taking charge of the decks for a night.

“I'm going to be playing with my band, and as there's eight of us, it'll be a tight squeeze on the stage, and we are playing kind of indie/soul/pop but more on the soul side,” he explains. “They are all my own compositions, which is great exposure for them, and I’m really looking forward to playing in front of a big crowd.”

Calum has released a number of singles and EPs and is currently working on producing a full album.

“I’m in talks with a few producers and I want to do it right, so I'm getting all the arrangements down first and see where that goes,” says Calum, who wrote and recorded his first song at just nine years old. “I'm hoping to record a new single in the new year for sure.”

Calum says his inspirations come from artists like Amy Winehouse and Lana Del Rey, and he hopes people enjoy his set at Electric Picnic.

"I have been given a 35 to 40 minutes slot, which means I’ll probably play around six songs, and with less than two weeks to go, we have been doing a fair bit of rehearsals,” he explains. “I'm looking forward to it, as it's a good opportunity, but the only problem is we’re playing on the Sunday and I might be worn out after the rest of the festival!

“If people can’t see us at EP, I have a gig coming up – it's like a festival kind of thing – on September 26th In Grand Social in Dublin and that's the next one I've planned anyway, and then the next ones would be around Christmas, with dates still to be decided”.

Electric Picnic is on from Friday September 1st to Sunday September 3rd.