Droichead Youth Theatre promises aerial antics and supernatural prowess in The Night Witches

Members of Droichead Youth Theatre who are taking part in their upcoming production of The Night Witches.

Droichead Youth Theatre is delighted to announce their return to the stage with their exhilarating new production: The Night Witches!

This play follows a group of all-female military aviators, dubbed the “Night Witches” by friends and foe alike, due to their supernatural prowess in the air and the cockpit.

These women experience friendship, challenges, love and loss all while fighting tirelessly to change the course of World War II- and the patriarchal obstacles that fall in their way.

"We have worked tirelessly on making this play happen and to highlight how many people are written out of history- especially women,” says Christina Matthews from the youth group.

“We as a youth theatre want to shed some light on stories that really matter and show that no matter how small of a group we are, we have the ability to impact our community by telling vital stories like this, and honouring these heroic women, their bravery, their losses and their achievements”.

The audience will witness young women embodying the courage, strength and sisterhood of a generation of women lost to history. One of the great challenges this play presents is that the Night Witches physically fly planes as part of the action, and the script encourages casts to use their own bodies and props to make the planes.

Together with the help of their brilliant performers, directors, costume designer, movement coach and lighting designer, they hope to bring you a play that the audience will never forget.

“We are so excited to perform this for you after all our hard work, and we are so keen to tell this inspiring, heartfelt and heart-breaking story to all who come to see it,” adds Christina. “Be prepared to be enthralled with our energy, dedication, and tenacity in bringing you a performance you will enjoy.”

This play will run from April 13 to 15, at 8pm. Tickets €12, €10 concession, €5 for under 18s. Check the Droichead Arts Centre website for more details and show info.

Droichead Youth Theatre thanks everyone for their continued support.