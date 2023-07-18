Drogheda’s Red Door Project boxing clever with intervention programme

12 successful graduates of healthy living programme

Graduates of the 20-week Boxing Clever progamme at the Red Door pose with staff.

There were celebrations in the Red Door Project in Drogheda this week at the graduation of 12 Individuals who completed their Boxing Clever Programme.

Boxing Clever was a 20-week integrated educational, substance use recovery and fitness programme that aims to support participants to develop more resilient identities, while encouraging educational achievement, physical wellness and reduction in harmful or risky behaviours.

Based in The Red Door Project, the programme was run in partnership with Healthy Ireland Fund- Louth CoCo Ballymun Youth Action Programme and LMETB . Educational study for two QQI (Further Education and Training) minor awards in Health Related Fitness (Level 3) and Community Addiction Studies (Level 5) is coupled with physical training; boxing skills and tailored fitness training.

The boxing skills training was delivered in the Red Door Project Gym by a specialised boxing coach – Patrick Lavery from Treadagh Boxing Club. Patrick also runs has his own very successful gym in Dunleer - The Fitness Rooms . The boxing skills element of the programme covers all boxing drills and was designed to fit with the participants personal level of fitness.

This fitness training element of the programme were developed with the aims of providing participants with:

1) High quality fitness and education instruction from qualified tutor

2) An opportunity to engage in a range of fitness training techniques that also assist participants in meeting some of the requirements of the QQI Further Education and Training Level 3 Health Related Fitness Award.

The Boxing Clever programme ran three mornings a week ( Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday) for 20 weeks, with added learning support and key-working sessions built in each week.

One morning per week (20 weeks) is assigned to sport, i.e boxing skills and fitness (Tuesday 12 till 1:30pm) while the other two are focused on the QQI Level 5 Community Addiction Studies ( 20 weeks Wednesday 10am till 1Pm) and the QQI Level 3 Health Related Fitness course (15 weeks Thursday 10am till 1pm). Learning supports, Keyworking Sessions, are available on Monday and Friday. Assessment, care planning and referrals are key elements of this process.

The design and delivery of the programme is underpinned by community development values that include empowerment, participation, adult education and equality. Boxing Clever emphasises adult education, sports education and addiction education. Furthermore successful completion of the course will provide participants with significant educational qualifications that are advantageous to people who want to pursue further study or seek employment in the addiction/mental health/community field.