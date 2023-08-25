Drogheda’s newest parade chance to honour local heroes

Louth volunteers in National Services Day parade in Drogheda on Saturday September 2nd

The local councillor who pushed for a National Services Day parade to be held in Drogheda is urging everyone to take to the streets on Saturday September 2nd, to show appreciation for the hundreds of Louth volunteers who save lives selflessly.

Independent Councillor Declan Power tabled a motion last April asking Louth County Council to actively support and promote 'National Services Day' on the first Saturday in September (2nd) with Drogheda as the host for County Louth has been actively working with the National Services Day committee.

The special event is marked annually on the first Saturday in September with several parades across the country to recognise the work of frontline staff in emergency, health, security, and volunteer services.

The event in Drogheda will take place at 12pm in the centre of town, with family entertainment before and after the spectacular.

"I'm delighted with the local response to date and hope we can replicate the same concept in Drogheda as other towns and cities have done previously,” said Cllr. Power. “Drogheda is Ireland's biggest and most significant town, and I have no doubt that the public will come out in their droves to support our parade to honour and acknowledge our frontline staff in emergency, health, security, and volunteer services from all over Louth.”

The first Saturday in September was designated as National Services Day by then Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in 2018 as a day of recognising and thanking those who serve their communities throughout the Country, service personnel who are the lifeblood of civic engagement when danger presents to any of our citizens, and to whom so many across the Country are indebted.

The parades are organised to include Gardaí, the Defence forces, the National Ambulance Service, the fire services, the Coast Guard, RNLI Lifeboat, Civil Defence teams and many others. Parades will be held this year in Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Castlebar, Kilkenny, Limerick, Naas, Wexford, and now Drogheda is ready to repeat the same.

"Living in Clogherhead, I constantly see how invaluable the RNLI lifeboat and the Coast Guard service are,” adds Cllr Power. “National Service Day is a day of remembrance and celebration. I'm asking the public to come out to support and acknowledge our frontline, emergency and security staff's unbelievable sacrifices. In addition, we never really got to say 'Thank You' properly to our service people for the work carried out during the COVID years. This is our opportunity for the people of Drogheda and County Louth to stand tall, shine, show gratitude, and say 'Thank You to the Service men and women for having our backs and doing all they do.

“We all can embrace this inaugural event which we anticipate will be an annual one with a family atmosphere and an economic spin-off for the local traders.”

Gavan Duff, Organising Event Coordinator and Unit Officer with Drogheda Irish Red Cross, also says it will be a great day out for the family, and it would mean a lot to the men and women to see the streets full on the day.

"The day of celebration will have approximately 450-500 members from the 'National Service Day Organisation', with the parade following the same route as the recent St. Patrick's Day parade and several pipe and brass bands to lead the way, setting the tone and creating an atmosphere for the event,” explains Gavan. “We will also have a National Service Day village based at Drogheda Port that will provide demonstrations, information, etc and Alison Comyn from the Drogheda Independent will act as MC, talking us through all the entries and bands.

!Love Drogheda will also provide street entertainment, making the overall day much family orientated. This is our first National Services Day in Drogheda and I invite everyone to come out and support the event"

Programme of Events

11:00 am - Family Entertainment on West Street

12:00pm - National Services Day Parade

12:45 pm to 4:00 pm - Emergency Service Display Village (Drogheda Port) Meet the crews of the Emergency services, check out their life-saving equipment

12:45 pm to 4:00 pm - Emergency Skill Challenge

Learn life-saving skills.Complete all ten emergency skills challenge to earn your National Services Day skills certificate

12:45 pm to 3.30 pm - National Services Day Colouring Competition. Available to download from www.nationalservicesday.ie or the information tent on September 2nd.

*NOTE: Expect rolling road closures on the day from 10am to 2pm