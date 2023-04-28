Drogheda’s Louth Council civic offices complete by end of year

the €12m project on target for completion by the end of 2023.

Work on the restoration and extension of Louth County Council Civic Offices in Drogheda is advancing, with the €12m project on target for completion by the end of 2023.

The project is set to bring the historic Fair Street building back to life, whilst embracing the rich heritage of the area.

Once opened to the public the new facility will house a number of administrative and community spaces for Louth County Council.

It will also see the restoration of the council chamber where meetings of Drogheda Borough District will once again be held.

Works are currently progressing at pace with the New Link building’s (set to house the new Customer Services and Motor Tax offices) ground floor beams over 80% completed, and steel frames are set to be installed.

The rebuild and restoration of the north west corner of the Community Services Building is also well underway, and work on the roof replacement began over the last few weeks.

The contemporary design will respect, reveal and enhance the restored features of the protected structures whilst also providing a new public entrance, gateway and plaza.

The work is being carried out by Townlink Construction on behalf of Louth County Council.

A high standard of sustainable development was set for this project to vastly improve on the environmental impact of the current council buildings on site. This is being delivered through the introduction of a series of measures such as rainwater recovery, photovoltaic panels and robust energy efficient LED luminaries to significantly reduce water and energy consumption relative to the existing office accommodation.

The New Link building in particular also has a sedum grass roof which will improve the visual and environmental impact of the building, whilst helping improve biodiversity within the urban environment.

Elected members of Louth County Council and council officials recently paid a visit to the site for a progress update.

“The redevelopment and extension to the Drogheda Civic Offices has been an objective of Louth County Council for many years and is an important milestone. It is fantastic to see the building taking shape,” said Chief Executive of Louth County Council, Joan Martin.

“When the works are completed the facilities for the public will be greatly improved and two currently unoccupied buildings will be brought back to life and will provide additional community facilities. This project will also tie in with the proposed URDF Westgate Vision Redevelopment works.”