Drogheda’s Crafty Fox saying sew long after 12 ‘incredible’ years in business

Laurence Street craft shop to close its doors at the end of April

Crippling insurance costs, the pressures of running a small business and wanting to spend more time with their families are some of the reasons why Jackie and Peter Jolliffe have decided to close the doors of the Crafty Fox in Drogheda after ‘an incredible 12 years in business’.

The award-winning craft shop on Laurence Street will sell its last button on Saturday, April 29, and the couple say the heart-breaking decision was not taken lightly, and they will miss all their loyal customers, who they now consider to be friends.

“Life happens and circumstances change, and we are ready to move to the next chapter,” says owner Jackie.

“We have so many people to thank, including our amazing team and tutors who go above and beyond for everyone and are simply brilliant, totally committed and great ambassadors of The Crafty Fox.

“We have also had a wonderful relationship with all our suppliers and sales reps and will miss their visits. And last, but by no means least, we are so grateful to our customers. It has been a privilege and joy to have had the opportunity to have met so many wonderful, creative people. Your loyalty, support and enthusiasm has been really appreciated over the years”.

The shop, which started out on Shop Street in 2011, before moving to the larger premises in Laurence Street, has attracted legions of crafting fans right across the country, and will be going on a high after scooping the Louth Enterprise Sustainability Award last month, as well as the Best Window Display for the St Patrick’s Day parade.

"Anybody with a small business will tell you that you're never really 100% able to switch off. I think at this point in our lives we said that after 12 years, we have realised our vision and we're so happy with it,” says Jackie. “Our children are never going to be interested in taking over, so at some stage this point was going to be reached, and we were close to another business taking it over, but after that fell through, we have decided to call it a day.”

Having ridden out the challenging waves of recession and COVID, Jackie does say it is getting harder for small businesses to stay afloat.

“I have nothing negative to say about the business because there is nothing negative to say, but it is harder to get things like indemnity insurance and you feel like you are fighting a losing battle, plus staff costs and pensions are rising every year, so it is a responsibility I feel constantly,” she says candidly.

“So, I will miss my customers and staff dreadfully, but it is quite a burden and I'm looking forward not to having that stress.”

The Crafty Fox doors will close on April 29, but the couple won’t rest on their laurels for long.

“We will definitely take time to travel and visit both our children who live in France, and I really do love crafting and I haven't had a chance to do that over the past few years,” she says with a laugh. “But we will be open the next few weeks from Tuesday to Saturday selling everything off, and I want to remind everyone to please use any online or instore gift vouchers you may have.

“I’ll miss everyone, but it’s time for the next chapter.”