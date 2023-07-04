Drogheda woman on verge of cutting lock on Chord Cemetery gates to visit relatives’ graves

Woman trying to years to gain access to Chord Cemetery in Drogheda

Sandra Dyas says she is so frustrated trying to access the graves of her relatives she has considered cutting the locks!

A Drogheda woman says it is a disgrace that access to visit her deceased relatives in a local cemetery isn’t make more accessible to families.

Sandra Dyas is so frustrated with trying to gain access to the Chord Cemetery, that she has threatened to cut the lock placed by Louth County Council if nothing happens soon.

"I’ve been trying to get a key to gain access to the Cord Cemetery for several years to put a plaque on my great-grandfather’s grave, as the original engraving is so old it’s barely visible,” explains Sandra. “The gate is permanently locked, and it’s such a hassle to get it, and the phone number at the gate was no longer active when I tried it last year”.

She says she has come to the conclusion that if somebody cannot give her a key, the only option she has is to get a friend to snip the lock for her!

“Obviously I don’t want to have to do this, but what are relatives supposed to do?” she says with frustration in her voice. "I understand that it is a very old graveyard, with a lot of history, but the council needs to remember that people have loved ones there and we would like to remember them.”

According to folklore, the Chord Road gets its name from the Chord Cemetry, which is the oldest graveyard in Drogheda.

An underground tunnel is said to run from Laurence’s Gate to the cemetery and it once housed a convent but little remains now but the headstones, and the small church in Thomas Street, now used by the Red Cross for training purposes.

Sandra and her brother have been trying since long before COVID to gain access, and while they used to be facilitated by members of the Drogheda Civic Trust at times, the council changed the locks a few months ago, and the trust has not received a copy.

Michael O’Dowd from Drogheda Civic Trust says it is time access was once again given to relatives, even supervised once a year.

"We had cleared the cemetery back in 2011 until 2016, and access could be gained at least once a year, but since COVID, it is back overgrown, and it is very dangerous to let people into it as it is very uneven and unstable ground.” he explains.

“A number of graves have recessed into the ground. So it's actually quite dangerous to walk across there so I think if people had total access, there could be accidents.”

Speaking on behalf of the Trust, Michael says he is making a commitment to once again clean up the cemetery and allow access to relatives.

"It’s clear the council needs to update the number of the sign and also provide us with a new key in the meantime,” adds Michael. “Clearing work did start there about two months ago and they've got about 50% of it done but over the two years of COVID it had got out of control again, notwithstanding that, relatives should have should have easier access and we will start working on a supervised open day again.”