Drogheda woman Margot Ferry putting food on tables of those who need it most

New Foodshare Project distributes surplus food to local people in need

Fresh fruit and vegetables are available as well as tinned and dried goods.

from left to right: Rebecca Leech, Eavan Smith and Margot Ferry all volunteer for the Foodshare Project.

A Drogheda woman has founded a new community project to collect surplus food and distribute to people in need in the town.

Margot Ferry has set up the FoodShare Project, where they collect surplus food from retailers and distribute it for free twice a week, in their base in the Augustinian Church, Shop Street, Drogheda.

“I have been working on the idea since November last year, and we are just getting it off the ground now,” explains Margot. “I used to live in London where they had similar projects, and I saw how they worked in France and Australia as well.

“So I did a bit of research on how to start one here and the concept is quite similar, to take extra leftover food, usually from shops and cafes, and give it to people for free to the community.”

Margot thought getting the food may have been the first major hurdle, but that wasn’t the biggest challenge.

“The most difficult part was actually finding a location to distribute the food,” she explains. "After we got a committee going, we literally contacted all the community spaces in the town and no one said yes!

“The council or community centres didn’t have any space, so our last resort was contacting the local churches and St Augustine’s were actually very enthusiastic and welcomed us in.”

With a base secured, the next task was to get the food rolling in and the word out about the project.

The group registered with a national organisation called Foodcloud, which has distributed 201.3 million meals in Ireland and internationally since 2013.

“So they put us in touch with local businesses who can help us, and so far, Marks & Spencers and Lidl supply us with food,” she explains. “The dry food is not out of date and we get very nice stuff, it is just surplus, and M&S is chilled food which is expiring that day, so that has to go out straight away.”

The group gathers at the Family Room in the Augustinian Church twice a week – Tuesdays between 6.30pm and 7.30pm and Saturdays between 7.45pm and 8.45pm - and people can go and collect food, no questions asked.

“There are no criteria, and we are non-judgmental, so it is for anyone in need; we have a lot of single parents, and we will probably get students in September, and just any people who are struggling at the moment,” says Margot. "Anyone who needs it can come down on a Tuesday night or a Saturday night to the Family Roon and the garden is open and we put the food on the table, and everyone can help themselves”.

For the moment, there are no limits on how much can be taken, but as the project gains popularity, they will develop a system so no one leaves disappointed.

“We have a lot of food but obviously I'm not going to say no to donations, and we can only take food from businesses and not individuals, as the quality controls would be too hard to check,” explains Margot, who works with her large committee of volunteers.

“And we actually need more people to collect the food, so anyone that is ecofriendly and doesn’t want to waste food can come and anyone who just wants to help with their food bills. It's really open to everyone”.

Find out more on The Foodshare Project – Drogheda region on Facebook, or contact eastcoastfoodshare@gmail.com or Margot on 085 266 4394.