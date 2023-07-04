Drogheda university on horizon with DCU, DIFE & LMETB accord

Historic day for town as Memorandum of Understanding signed

Back row (L-R) Principal, Drogheda Institute of Further Education, Davy McDonnell, President of Dublin City University, Prof Daire Keogh, CEO of LMETB Martin O’Brien Front row (L-R) Director of Engagement at DCU, Laura Mahoney, Vice President of Academic Affairs at DCU, Prof Lisa Looney, Executive Dean of the Institute of Education, Prof Anne Looney, Director of Further Education & Training, LMETB, Sadie Ward McDermott

Dublin City University and the Louth and Meath Education and Training Board (LMETB) have announced their new agreement that will see the university support the LMETB and Drogheda Institute of Further Education (DIFE) deliver third level education programmes in Drogheda, as well as supporting the development of stronger links between Further Education and Training (FET) and Higher Education (HE) including Advanced Entry to DCU programmes.

The agreement was developed in response to the recommendations of the Geiran report, which set out an ambition to Create a bridge to a Better Future for Drogheda. The report explored the challenges presenting in the Drogheda catchment area, in addition to local strengths and resources. It also identified measures that could support community safety and chart a path to improved community wellbeing in and around Drogheda.

It will further expand the FET to HE pathways for graduates of DIFE in specific discipline areas and look to pilot a number of DCU courses which may be hosted and delivered in DIFE. It also identifies the expertise and supports that can be shared between LMETB, DIFE and DCU to support an appropriate mix of skills-related offerings in the region.

“DCU is deeply committed to the development of a unified system of Tertiary Education to maximise learner opportunity and regional prosperity,” said President of Dublin City University, Prof Daire Keogh. “Towards this end, and in response to the recommendations of the Geiran Report, I am delighted to sign this agreement with LMETB, and I look forward to a flourishing partnership which will enrich our region.”

Chief Executive of the LMETB, Martin G O’Brien was also delighted with the accord.

“This MOU will facilitate LMETB and DCU to work in partnership, toward the enhancement of tertiary provisions for the Drogheda and surrounding catchment area. The importance of providing pathways for FET Learners which enhance and further develop ease of access and opportunities for Learners to transition to HEI DCU provisions, is a significant development and is in keeping with the ambition of LMETB and the Department of Justice commissioned Geiran report,” he said. “LMETB looks forward to developing innovative partnerships with DCU which will enhance the tremendous offerings currently provided by FET Colleges such as DIFE, thereby enabling enhanced and increased responsiveness to the needs of the community and local economy served by LMETB.”

Principal of DIFE Davy Mc Donnell, said the shared goals of DCU and DIFE will strengthen and shape the educational and skills ecosystem within Drogheda and the wider region.

" Acknowledging the support of LMETB in establishing the partnership he affirmed the desire for “the partnership to grow and develop” and underlined the joint commitment to “create an education provision that will further deliver exceptional outcomes to local communities, helping to build a culture of aspiration and success for young people locally and across the region,” he said.

Local Fine Gael TD, Fergus O’Dowd, says the understanding will provide an ambitious University presence in Drogheda into the future.

“This is an important first step in a process that will see DCU, the LMETB and DIFE develop a key strategic relationship that will deliver tertiary third level education programmes in Drogheda including Advanced Entry to DCU programmes,” he added. “Our growing town has a new apprenticeship centre of excellence close to completion, the new LMETB HQ on the way and a welcome large scale expansion of DIFE. With the exceptionally high number of homes currently in the pipeline for Drogheda we need to ensure that we continue support DIFE to develop their programmes and offerings to allow even more people to live and study locally.”