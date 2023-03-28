Drogheda St Patrick’s Day parade award winners revealed
The judges of this year’s spectacular Drogheda St Patrick’s Day Parade certainly had their work cut out them for them choosing winners of the awards for best entries, but all agreed in the end on the ultimate winner; the Droichead Arts Centre who won Best Overall Float 2023 with their amazing Salmon of Knowledge inspired float and production.
The Droichead Arts Centre worked with four local schools and Ablevision, 5 visual artists, and a choreographer. Two additional organisations, the Special Olympics group and Droichead Youth Theatre also joined in with the Droichead Arts Centre on the day to activate their incredible 20-foot long Salmon of Knowledge float.
The winners were awarded their trophies at a special event in the Punt on Thursday night, where committee chair Sarah Taaffe praised the high standard of entries, especially those who embraced the Myths & Legends theme.
Other winners on the night included:
Most Creative Entry
Winner: Kidkast
Runner-Up: Integral
Best Community Entry
Winner: Abacas School
Runner-Up: Boomerang Youth Group
Best Commercial Entry
Winner: Coca-Cola
Runner-Up: Love Drogheda BIDs
Best Sports Entry
Winner: Glen Emmets
Best Dressed Window
The Crafty Fox
"It was such a difficult task for the judges this year, and we have to say a huge thank you to everyone who made such an effort with their floats, and it was nearly impossible to pick the top winners,” said committee member Sandra Reay.
"But in the end, we loved how the winners embraced the theme, and we are already working on next year’s 60th parade.”