Drogheda RFC ‘Old Boys’ to meet once more for nostalgic reunion

Reunion will take place in Monasterboice Inn on Friday August 25th.

The two teams on that iconic 1983 tour o the US.

The dapper gents as they appeared in the Drogheda Independent prior to their trip.

The camera is over herelads! The 1983 team gear up to play in the US.

Back in 1997 the two former clubs in the area, Delvin and Drogheda, came together to form the very successful Boyne Rugby Club.

However, there is always a hankering for former players of both clubs to renew acquaintances from their past playing days and the Delvin players of the 1960’s celebrated such a reunion recently.

The Drogheda Rugby Club’s trip to America in 1983 and their Leinster Provincial Towns Cup final squad of 1985 has seen an initiative from former Drogheda player and scrum half, Sean Rochford, rekindle those occasions.

His promptings has received an enormous response. He has been joined by several other former Drogheda ‘old boys’ and they have come together to form a small committee to put in place a reunion to celebrate the 40th anniversary of that USA tour. However, such has been the enormous response to Sean Rochford’s idea, the event has been extended to include the PTC squad of 1985 and he has received over a hundred requests to be included in rekindling the nostalgia of those years.

Sean Rochford, originally from Duleek and now living in Enfield, Westmeath has been the driving force behind the reunion.

“This is a once off night of pure nostalgia, a coming together of old team mates to share memories to relive and recall important times in all our lives. Many of us will be meeting for the first time in decades,” he explains.

The event has been extended to include all eras of Drogheda Rugby Club who had an association with the club going back fifty years since before the successful formation of Boyne RFC.

There has been a special website set up where tickets for the event can be obtained; www.droghedarfcoldboys.com.

The organisers will have a special feature on the night when a slide show of old photographs, which have been collated by Drogheda ‘old boy’ and scrum half, Joe Cunningham, who has redeveloped and updated old negatives and photos he has garnered from the 1980’s, which, should create and generate nostalgic interest.

Another member of the small committee who is organising this night of nostalgia, former Drogheda player and great supporter of Boyne RFC, Colm Berkery, who says; “This reunion has attracted magnificent response from former players who are now domiciled in various places in Europe, USA and the UK. We will also have a few surprises and have put together a very nostalgic and interesting night which will turn back the years”.

The reunion will take place in the Monasterboice Inn on Friday, August 25.