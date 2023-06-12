Drogheda residents warned of planned water disruption in Greenhills due to essential works

Uisce Éireann is working in partnership with Louth County Council to deliver critical sewer network upgrades in Greenhills, Drogheda. The delivery of this important wastewater project will support future economic and social development and improve the capacity of the network for residents and businesses in the area.

The works which are nearing completion, involve the installation of approximately 250 meters of new sewerage pipes beginning at Greenhill Villas and ending at North Strand, south of the junction between the Drogheda Road, R167 and the Greenhills Road, R899.

In order to safely access the wastewater network this planned interruption will be necessary. The water supply on the local water network will be switched off to progress the installation of the upgraded sewer. To reduce the impact on customers, this work will be carried out over night from 9pm on Tuesday, 13 June until 3am on Wednesday morning. During this time, customers in Greenhills, Drogheda, specifically along Cord Road, Newfoundwell Road, Beaulieu Village, Termonabbey, Baltray, An Grianan, Ganderpark, Termonfeckin, Shrewsbury Manor, Westcourt, Bridgeview, Mount Sandford, College Rise, Harmony Heights, Newtown Meadows, Aston Village and surrounding areas may experience temporary low pressure and/or water outages. It typically takes two to three hours following restoration time for the network to refill and normal water supply to fully return.

Crews will make every effort to minimise the disruption to impacted customers and will work to complete these works as quickly as possible. Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

Commenting on the project, Padraig Hanly, Programme Manager at Uisce Éireann said, “These works will improve the overall performance and capacity of the sewer network enabling the delivery of a reliable, sustainable, and high-quality wastewater service for the people in Greenhills.”

Acknowledging the support of the local community, Padraig added, “Our crews will make every effort to minimise disruption and complete the project as quickly as possible. We thank the people of Greenhills for their patience as these works progress and know that the lasting benefits will far outweigh the short-term inconvenience.”

These works are being delivered by GMC Utilities Group Ltd on behalf of Uisce Éireann and are due to be completed by the end of the year.

To minimise the impact on the local community, works will continue to be delivered on a phased basis with areas of work limited to short sections. Emergency traffic and access for residents will be maintained at all times.

The Uisce Éireann customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Uisce Éireann website and input reference number LOU00063895.

Uisce Éireann is responsible for the delivery of all public water and wastewater services in Ireland. We are committed to enabling communities to thrive by continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support sustainable growth and development, providing safe drinking water, and enhancing the environment. To find out more visit www.water.ie