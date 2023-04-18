Drogheda Pride founder insists he will not be intimidated by vulgar messages from anti-LGBTQ library protesters

A leading LGBTQ campaigner in Drogheda has hit back at vulgar and insidious texts and emails he has received in recent days over books available in the local Louth County Library.

Peter James Nugent, Drogheda & Meath LGBTQ Support Manager and founder of Drogheda Pride, says the texts, which are from people wanting all books with an LGBTQ theme removed from the library, will not work.

"Libraries are a vital resource, they are warm and welcoming places for all members of the community to meet and share in activities and benefit from resources such as books and computers. Most importantly, a library is a free space in a town where everyone is invited to engage with culture and literature,” says Peter, who was Louth’s first Mr Gay.

"It is deeply concerning that there is an attempt by certain fringe groups to hijack these community spaces for their agendas of division. Libraries are safe spaces for children and adults, and protests which alienate LGBTQ+ members of our community should be condemned in the strongest terms”.

He says he and his colleagues ‘stand in absolute solidarity with all our community’.

“We resist an attempt by a small group to sow seeds of chaos and undermine the safety and inclusivity of our libraries,” he added. “We are confident these views are not shared by the people of Drogheda and that our library will remain the inclusive space of learning and culture it always has been”.

Following some reports of unrest at Drogheda library by a small number of people who objected to any books with LGBTQ content, Louth County Council issued a statement.

“Louth County Library Service was recently awarded “Library of Sanctuary” status – the first Library service in the Country to receive such an award. As such the service is a safe, secure and inclusive place for all those using the extensive services provided by the Library,” said a spokeswoman. “This includes access to many and varied publications including several publications that have nationally been the focus of a group of individuals who object to the books been available to young adults. Staff have had engagements with a small number of Library users who have objected to our stocking of the books for loan. Library management continue to monitor and manage the engagements and staff remain available to outline the Councils policy in regard to the availability of all our stocks.”