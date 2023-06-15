Drogheda Mayor Michelle Hall was ‘the star in the crescent of the community’

Former Mayor of Drogheda Michelle Hall at the 'Taste of Nations' Hands 4 Unity event last year; she said we must welcome new communities and offer supports.

She was only the second woman to be Mayor of Drogheda since the13th century, but Cllr Michelle Hall made an impact in so many other ways during her time as the First Citizen of the town.

Her tenure saw her reach beyond borders, uniting communities and attending hundreds of events throughout the year.

At a ceremony on Monday June 12 in the council chambers, there was a moment of mirth as the outgoing Mayor had left the ceremonial chains in her car; many quipped she didn’t want to let them go!

As she finally handed the chains and title to Cllr Eileen Tully, Cllr Hall thanked her colleagues for their support.

“It has been an absolute honour to be Mayor of Drogheda, and all of your support for me has been unwavering,” she said. I played many roles this year, not only the 422nd Mayor of Drogheda but I was Chairperson of East Border Region, Vice Chair of Regional Health Forum, a Special Education teacher, a producer, Chair of another charity, and still chauffeur for my three kids!”

During her time as Mayor, Michelle Hall celebrated the role of women, hosting a spectacular event for International Women’s Day, and also uniting the community in Termonfeckin with their new refugee residents from many countries, despite receiving online abuse and threats.

“I suppose I’m most proud that I’ve helped raise voices of our diverse community and I’ve championed women. Hosting the Drogheda Celebrates International Women’s Day event in the TLT was definitely one of my highlights,” I’m not going to give much oxygen to the naysayers, the racists, the fascists, those who don’t respect human rights and unfortunately this year we realised they exist in Ireland.”

Her fellow councillors also praised one of the hardest working mayors in Drogheda’s long history.

“I don’t even have the words to describe the job you did; you were outstanding, not by one mile, but by a thousand,” said Cllr Joanna Byrne, who was also nominated for the role. “Your community activism and showcasing of Drogheda was second to none and you paved the path for women in this role and will go down in the history books.”

Cllr Declan Power said she was a great ambassador for the town.

"You were always so positive and stuck to your principles as well and in times of difficulty, you didn’t let the begrudgers get you down and fought extremely hard.”

Cllr Pio Smith said his Labour party colleague showed courage in the face of challenges. "It was great year but a difficult one at times and to be able to have the courage to stand behind your beliefs, opinions and views, and take all the hassle that goes with this is character building,” said Cllr Smith.

“I am immensely proud of you as a party colleague,” added Cllr Emma Cutlip, and you have been the star in the crescent of this community.”

Sinn Fein Cllr Tom Cunningham said Cllr Hall did a great job at Mayor and Louth County Council CEO Joan Martin made a rare appearance at a monthly council meeting to welcome the new Mayor Eileen Tully, and commend the last one.

“The people of Drogheda were always enormously proud of the mayor and it means an awful lot but they make huge demands of their mayor as well, and the level of energy and commitment you brought went at least partway towards meeting that demand.

“I couldn't doubt your passion for the job, and you had a very busy year; you really worked very hard and I have to salute you for that. I think you did a marvellous jo”.